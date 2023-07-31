The Big Picture Riverdale Season 7 is coming to a close, with just four episodes left, the series finale will air on August 23.

In the next episode, Betty reveals her secret identity as the creator of an underground magazine and offers Cheryl the opportunity to publish a story about her relationship with Toni.

In future episodes, Cold War paranoia and a family secret will be explored, leading to shocking discoveries and a life-changing decision for the crew.

Riverdale's seventh and final season is winding down, with just four episodes remaining until the end. The 17th episode of the season, entitled "A Different Kind of Cat," airs this week. During it, Betty enlists the help of Cheryl and Toni to publish her own book. In a new look at the episode, it already seems she has a good start. Ahead of the episode, Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip featuring Cheryl and Betty.

The clip begins as Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) bump into each at school, causing Cheryl to drop newly printed photos of herself and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) following her mother's discovery. A bit later, Betty inquires about the photos, and Cheryl finally shares that she and Toni are girlfriends. Due to previous incidents, Cheryl is quick to get defensive, but Betty already knows. This in turn leads Betty to reveal that she heads the Teenage Mystique, an underground magazine Betty started under the persona of "The Girl Next Door" to offer anonymous advice to her peers. She then makes an offer to Cheryl to publish a story about her and Toni, accompanied by some of the photos, to help Cheryl move her plans to come out in a big way along. Cheryl is quickly excited about the prospect.

Episode 17 will also see Ashleigh Murray return as Josie McCoy. While Betty, Cheryl, and Toni are doing their thing, Josie will get the red carpet treatment, Riverdale style. In the 1950s timeline, Josie is a Hollywood movie star who heads to town to promote her latest film. So, naturally, Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott), and Clay (Karl Walcott) are more than willing to host the screening at the Babylonium. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) continues his poetic pursuits, but his latest attempt to take things up a notch goes awry.

What's Still Ahead for Riverdale Season 7

Next week, August 9, Cold War paranoia takes over the town in the 18th episode. As it does, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is back on the investigating track believing the paranoia is somehow tied to a series of suspicious murders happening in the area. Betty will make a few shocking discoveries of her own after a family secret comes to light. The following week, August 16, is the penultimate 19th episode of the season. The secret train keeps on rolling as the town's past begins to rear its head. Meanwhile, the crew is faced with a life-changing and challenging decision. At the time of writing, The CW has not yet released plot details on the series finale, which airs on August 23.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming the next day on The CW app and website. Watch the new clip below: