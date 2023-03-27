Riverdale premieres its seventh and final season later this week, and it's certain to bring no shortage of wild twists and turns. While the situations the characters find themselves in may not be relatable to everyone, a newly released video teases that there's one place that unites everyone: the movies. In the video shared by creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Hollywood starlet Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) promotes the town's movie theater in a rather familiar style.

The new promo features Veronica channeling her inner Nicole Kidman as she takes us through a commercial that perfectly spoofs Kidman's iconic AMC ad. Of course, AMC doesn't exist within the show's universe, so Veronica instead promotes what is now the town's local theater: the Babylonium. She talks about how, for the low price of 49 cents, moviegoers can experience "adventure, romance, [and] excitement," focusing on what makes movies – and seeing them in a theater – so powerful. Similar to Kidman's commercial, this one also brings us through the interior of the theater. It's paired with uplifting music meant to tap into that longing to go see an exciting movie on the big screen. Riverdale's version also embraces its new 1955 time period, complete with an era-accurate movie release.

Although the Riverdale commercial leans into the spoof of it all, it also gives some hints as to what viewers can expect with Veronica's character in Season 7. Due to the time jump, the characters are now back in their high school years, in a different context than when the show first began. Veronica is once more the new girl in town. This time, she's a celebrity from Hollywood rather than from an influential New York family. It also seems the Babylonium, which was formerly a casino in Season 6, will continue to be a major business venture for Veronica.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Riverdale' Season 7 Mixes Up Relationship Dynamics, Says Showrunner

What Is Riverdale Season 7 About?

The upcoming season will largely focus on the group as they unknowingly relive their teenage years, contending with a number of different challenges due to school, the time period, and more. The only person who remembers is Jughead, who will try to jog everyone's memories. The premiere episode will reintroduce its characters, including Veronica, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), and Kevin (Casey Cott). Meanwhile, Tabitha, Toni, and Betty will push back against their principal after he blocks their attempts to learn about Emmett Till.

Riverdale returns on Wednesday, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Check out the new video below: