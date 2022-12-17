The first look at Riverdale's seventh and final season has arrived, and the crew is heading back in time for one of their greatest mysteries yet: being trapped in the '50s. Series creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently took to social media to give viewers a sneak peek at a character introduction for the season. In his caption, he states that they are "making something truly special this year." The footage followed shortly after Entertainment Weekly's photo reveal for the upcoming season.

The footage begins as someone gets "Rock Around the Clock" playing on a diner jukebox, then launching into a retro-style show introduction featuring the core cast. It shows Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Kevin (Casey Cott), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enjoying life as they sport period-appropriate clothing and hairstyles, none of them any the wiser on how they really got to that era. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) rounds the cast out, wearing the character's signature crown. Unlike the others, though, he seems confused and scared, since he's the only person who has any real idea of what's happened.

As the footage and photos reveal, Riverdale Season 7 will be set in the '50s. In the Season 6 finale, a comet was hurtling toward the town. Eventually, Cheryl and her juiced-up superpowers managed to destroy it and save everyone, but there was one major caveat in doing so ⁠— it brought the town back in time. The group are teenagers in high school once more, and the only person who remembers life before the comet is Jughead. Aguirre-Sacasa noted to EW that this backwards time jump felt "very unexpected yet completely inevitable," especially after the large jump forward the series took in season 5 that aged the characters up seven years.

Specific details about what viewers can expect are being held mostly under wraps for the time being. However, Aguirre-Sacasa teases that Jughead will learn why he's the only one who remembers by the end of the season's premiere episode, which is titled "Don't Worry, Darling." He notes that unlike seasons past, this one will focus more on the characters finding their way rather than battling a main villain, "The biggest struggle is our characters trying to live authentic individualistic lives during a time period where that was really hard to do." He also revealed that this season is the show's most grounded, which will be quite the change from prior seasons as the show has become known for it's progressively wild storylines. But thanks to the nature of the '50s, viewers can still expect one final, crazy ride:

"Thank god the '50s were as crazy as they were, because it's been so fun to be in that world. Every season we explore the tropes of a specific genre, be it supernatural, be it pulp, be it crime. This year our genre is the 1950s, so we're in dialogue with the American myth of what the 1950s were versus the reality."

Riverdale's final season doesn't have a premiere date but is expected in Spring 2023. Check out the footage below: