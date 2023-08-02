The Big Picture Riverdale Season 7's final episode, "Goodbye, Riverdale," takes viewers back to the present day, where 86-year-old Betty seeks to relive her last day of senior year with her friends.

The finale episode will allow the group to remember every wild adventure from seasons past as they relive their younger years.

Tabitha Tate, Riverdale's guardian angel with chronokinetic abilities, may be the key to restoring the gang's memories as they return to the present day.

Riverdale Season 7 is finally getting out of the 1950s, but this time no supernatural or otherworldly forces are at play — just the passing of time (mostly). As The CW series winds down with its final few episodes, the network has released the official description for the final episode. It is scheduled to air on Wednesday, August 23, alongside the series finale for Nancy Drew.

Fittingly titled "Goodbye, Riverdale," the episode takes viewers back to the present day. The official description, per The CW, reads: "NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE — Back in present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored." While the group will truly relive their younger days and beyond, it seems they, too, will get to remember every wild adventure from seasons past. The finale episode was written by series creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Though the identity of said special friend won't be revealed just yet, there is one major contender for who it could be: Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook). In the previous season, Tabitha learned that she was Riverdale's guardian angel and also had chronokinetic abilities (although that's not how the gang ended up in the 1950s). When the Season 7 premiere rolled around, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) was the only person who remembered present-day Riverdale – until the guardian angel version of Tabitha found him and wiped his memories. She may potentially be the key to restoring those memories as well.

Other Changes Are on the Horizon for Riverdale Season 7

Image via The CW

The final few episodes of the season — excluding this week's episode — are ushering big changes for the group along with the eventual flash-forward. Next week, August 9, the town gets swept up in Cold War paranoia, with more panic ensuing akin to an earlier episode centered around communism-related scares. The murder plotline will also see some more movement as Jughead continues to put the pieces together. The penultimate episode on August 16 will see the group face some major decisions about their futures as senior year winds down.

Riverdale Season 7 also stars KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Vanessa Morgan as Toni, Casey Cott as Kevin, Charles Melton as Reggie, and Karl Walcott as Clay. Additional recurring cast includes Shannon Purser, Mädchen Amick, Drew Ray Tanner, Ryan Robbins, Martin Cummins, Malcolm Stewart, and William MacDonald, among others.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Watch the promo for the latest episode below: