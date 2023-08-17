The Big Picture Riverdale's series finale is set to air next week, marking the end of the show's impressive run on The CW.

The episode titled "Goodbye, Riverdale" sees an 86-year-old Betty reminiscing about her younger days with the help of a special friend, likely to be Jughead.

After Riverdale wraps up, only a few original pre-Nexstar shows will continue on The CW, including All American, Superman & Lois, and Walker.

The epic highs and lows of the wildest show on The CW officially come to a close next week as Riverdale gears up to air its series finale. As the seventh season heads towards the finish line, its characters are ready to say farewell in a new batch of images for the episode. The series finale is slated to air next Wednesday, August 23, on The CW. Riverdale will finish its alongside the series finale of Nancy Drew.

Entitled "Goodbye, Riverdale," the finale picks up from the previous episode's threads as a now 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) remembers everything that happened before the comet hit in the Season 6 finale. Even now, Betty longs to revisit her younger days. So, with the help a special friend, Betty relives the end of senior year with her friends as they used to be, with their memories fully intact. Based on the penultimate episode of the season, it seems that Betty's "special friend" may likely be Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who also fully regained his memories.

The latest images offer a broad look at many of the key characters from Season 7, series regulars and recurring cast. They feature Reinhart, Sprouse, KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Vanessa Morgan as Toni, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs, Abby Ross as Midge, Charles Melton as Reggie, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Andrews, Casey Cott as Kevin, and Mädchen Amick as Alice. Despite all that's happened, everyone seems to be enjoying their respective moments, with many gathered at The Dark Room. One photo teases a promising future for Cheryl, as she and Toni present an art exhibit featuring Cheryl's paintings. It also seems that Jughead's original beanie from the show makes a triumphant return.

Image via The CW

Riverdale Is One of the Last Pre-Nexstar Series on The CW

Whether you love it or hate it, Riverdale had an impressive run on The CW, being one of the networks longer running series. Moreover, it survived the great CW purge following Nexstar's acquisition of the network. After Riverdale — and Nancy Drew — air their finale episodes, only a handful of original pre-Nexstar shows will continue. While much of the network's programming is currently acquired or unscripted content, shows including All American, All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois, and Walker are the last pre-sale shows returning. However, The CW is working on a Librarians spin-off and will debut new series Joan in 2024.

The Riverdale series finale airs Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Check out the rest of the images below: