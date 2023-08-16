The Big Picture Lili Reinhart, who played Betty Cooper on Riverdale, reflects on the cast's time on the show, emphasizing the rarity of having a consistent job for seven years.

Reinhart acknowledges that the show has often been made fun of and misunderstood, but highlights the absurdity and campiness that the cast and creator embraced.

The series finale of Riverdale will air on Wednesday, August 23 at 9 PM ET on The CW, starring a talented ensemble cast including Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, and Charles Melton.

It’s hard to believe that after seven seasons of Riverdale, The CW series is finally coming to an end. Based on the Archie Comics universe, Riverdale has had a ton of memorable moments over the years and has turned most of its young stars like Lili Reinhart into household names. Reinhart played Betty Cooper on the series and now, before fans leave the town of Riverdale later this month, the actress has reflected on the cast’s time on the hit comic series.

In an interview by Vulture with the rest of Riverdale’s larger ensemble, Reinhart said, “We can all be happy that we had a f***ing consistent job for seven years. I could speak for probably all of us: We will never again do something that’s 100-plus episodes.” Riverdale is truly one of the last shows of its kind. In the current streaming landscape not many shows even make it to 50 episodes these days. That also includes network television as the days of every show getting a 22 episode season are done.

Now a lot has been said about Riverdale’s quality over the years and people online were always quick to use the series’ craziest moments to make fun of it. However, Rienhart said they knew exactly what they were making. “I think it’s important to acknowledge that our show is made fun of a lot. People see clips taken out of context and are like, ‘What? I thought this was about teenagers.’ And we thought so as well—in season one. But it’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke,” she reflected. Reinhart continued on, “We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult. It is ‘What the f***?’ That’s the whole point. When we’re doing our table reads and something ridiculous happens, Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] is laughing because he understands the absurdity and the campiness.”

