The Big Picture The revelation of a quad polycule among Betty, Archie, Veronica, and Jughead in the Riverdale finale was a relatively reasonable and unexpected twist that guarantees the show won't be forgotten easily.

The quad development makes sense considering the show's themes of sexual liberation and rediscovering of sexualities in its final season. It also avoids predictable love triangle clichés and gives validation to fans of various ships.

The quad romance steers the finale away from being solely about Archie's choice between Betty and Veronica, giving more depth to Betty and Veronica's characters and highlighting the significance of their bond with each other. The show demonstrates that ships aren't everything and that the romances that come and go can be just as important.

Riverdale is no more, but one moment in last week’s finale has proven that we’ll still be talking about its zany antics for a long time; the revelation that while no combination of Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) ended up together long-term, they did spend their senior year in a quad polycule, all dating each other — except for Archie and Jughead, whose potential coupling was deemed “unnecessary” and “too hot for TV” by creators. Some viewers were amused by the twist, whereas others considered it a cop-out relying on shock factor, and even polyamorous organizations weighed in on the conversation. But in all honesty, this was a relatively reasonable route for Riverdale to take and likely doesn’t even crack the show’s top 20 most bonkers plot points.

Betty, Archie, Veronica, and Jughead all in a relationship with one another almost feels like the natural culmination of the show’s previous seven seasons; given the alternatives, it was actually an enlightened choice and certainly guarantees that we won’t forget the show in a hurry. Riverdale was already going to go down in history, not just for being one of the last shows to follow the 22-episode-per-season format, or for its genuinely good, Twin Peaks-inspired first season, but for its ongoing dedication to a lack of narrative coherency or character consistency, and some of the most bananas storylines the medium of television has ever seen. Now, this bombshell just seals its legacy.

'Riverdale's Quad Twist Is Shocking, Yet Surprisingly Logical

In order to go out with a bang, Riverdale had to do something big in its series finale to outdo its own reputation, and it succeeded. But while the quad development was unexpected, it feels like maybe we should’ve seen it coming; the whole thing makes an odd amount of sense considering the themes of the show’s final season in particular. Season 7 has largely revolved around the characters rediscovering their sexualities and embracing sexual liberation after getting stuck in the 1950s without their modern-day memories and reverting to their teenage selves, in case you forgot. Several intimate ties have been explored, such as Betty and Archie, Veronica and Archie, Veronica and Jughead, and Betty and Veronica — the latter two of which had never been seriously entertained in the 21st-century timeline.

Archie’s sexual orientation was also somewhat touched upon, as he and Reggie (Charles Melton) discussed experimentation and sexual fluidity, later having a (deeply problematic) threesome with a woman. After the gang had their memories restored by Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), the foursome had even more past attractions and experiences connecting each other, so we can't really blame them for taking this step.

'Riverdale’s Quad Is a Fresh Way to Handle Endgame Dilemmas

Riverdale’s fandom consists of avid shippers, with ships like Barchie, Varchie, Bughead, and Beronica all having sizable fanbases; ultimately, there was no way to satisfy everyone — aside from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) stans, of course. And while many fans aren’t pleased that their chosen pairing didn’t live happily and monogamously ever after, there was truly no easy way out or obvious answer to Riverdale’s ship war conundrum — no singular couple was clearly set up to go the distance. In this scenario, shippers at least have the validation of knowing that their pairing was as canon and real as any other, and can make up their own minds about what happens in Riverdale’s afterlife or alternative timelines.

None of the core four end up together, but this made a realistic change from countless shows and movies that have characters go on to marry their teenage sweethearts, despite how uncommon this is in real life. Just because they weren’t together forever doesn’t mean that their love for each other was any less meaningful or worthwhile; the diner sequence at the end of the finale episode makes it clear how special the attachment between the four of them was, and that it was a defining relationship in their lives.

The Quad Keeps 'Riverdale’s Series Finale From Being All About Archie’s Choice

Image via The CW

Having the core four become a quad romance steered the finale away from being about Archie picking between Betty and Veronica, which would’ve felt predictable and regressive. Lots of teen shows revolve around love triangles in which two people fight over a third, who eventually chooses one over the other — this outcome, in comparison, was way more exciting.

Given the plot of the comics the show is based on, as well as the series as a whole — this season especially — many viewers likely expected an Archie decision to be a big part of the finale. But it wouldn’t have been fair to Betty and Veronica after the duo swore off Archie and began focusing on their own friendship just a few episodes ago. This feels far more true to the spirit of their characters, who have always been much more interesting outside their love stories with Archie and Jughead. This way, Betty and Veronica’s storylines aren't reduced to simply Archie or their romantic connections to boys, and the significance of their bond with each other is also acknowledged. Their partnership has always been a highlight of the show, but after being neglected so often in favor of heteronormative pair-ups, it’s nice to see it get the respect it deserves in the show’s final moments.

With its finale, Riverdale shows that ships aren’t the be-all and end-all of a series and that the romances that come and go can be just as important. Riverdale didn’t take itself too seriously in any aspect of the show, down to its endgame couples, and made light of the silly dilemma its writers were in. We’ve had many gripes with the show over the years, but we have no complaints here — other than the fact that Reggie should’ve been allowed in on the action, too. We never thought we’d recommend Riverdale for exemplary writing, but perhaps future shows should take notes when it comes to resolving their own endgame predicaments.