The Big Picture The series finale of Riverdale is fast approaching, leaving fans with a mixture of emotions as they prepare to say goodbye to the beloved characters and their unpredictable journey.

The finale episode, titled "Goodbye, Riverdale," takes viewers on a nostalgic trip as an 86-year-old Betty goes back in time to relive her senior year with her friends, with memories restored.

The teaser for the finale focuses on the core four characters — Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and Archie — who are determined to make the most of their remaining time together before going their separate ways. Other characters also gear up to bid farewell to the town.

The good, the bad, and the massively weird events of Riverdale officially end in just a handful of days. This coming Wednesday, The CW drama wraps up its seventh and final season, bringing its characters and viewers on one last wild ride. The finale airs on August 23, following the series finale for Nancy Drew. Ahead of the episode, The CW shared a new teaser.

The finale episode, titled "Goodbye, Riverdale," offers its own time jumps of sorts, heading back to the present day with a now 86-year-old Betty. As she longs to return to her former life, a special friend accompanies her as she relives the final day of senior year with her friends, all memories restored. In the previous episode, guardian angel Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) returned, revealing that she merged all the earlier tangled timelines into one. With the reveal, she also restored Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and the others' memories. However, only Jughead and Betty chose to remember everything, a likely indicator that Jughead will be the one to relive the good ol' days with Betty.

Like most teasers for The CW, the latest Riverdale promo is short and to the point — with a dash of bittersweet feeling attached to it. Rather than focus on anything specific to the plot, the teaser instead centers on the core four: Jughead, Betty, Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Archie (KJ Apa). Their time together is winding down, so they decide to go out in style, spending as much time together as they can before going their separate ways once more. The teaser also offers glimpses at a handful of other characters, with everyone gearing up to say goodbye to the town that's truly seen it all.

Where Else Did the Penultimate Episode of Riverdale Leave Us?

The crew has been through quite a bit this season, with the previous episode moving the story forward in some pretty significant ways. First, Betty learned her parents are essentially separated — as much as they can be — after Alice (Mädchen Amick) confessed that Ethel (Shannon Purser) is Betty's paternal half-sister. Betty also received the first printed copy of her book, which Alice read and helped bring the two closer together after a very fraught season. Meanwhile, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Julian (Nicholas Barasch) are under their grandmother's custody after their parents were arrested. Reggie (Charles Melton) earned a great offer for basketball, with Archie happily agreeing to work on Reggie's parents' farm so Reggie could pursue the opportunity. Pep Comics also printed its final issue, with a heartfelt narration by Jughead, who later said goodbye to Tabitha.

Riverdale's series finale airs Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming the next day on The CW app and website. Watch the promo below: