Since the beginning of Riverdale, there has very clearly been a line painted in the sand between the abnormal and supernatural, bringing everything back down to Earth without the influence of magic. Even the most unbelievable things, like Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeing babies floating in the air during Season 3, have remained grounded, free from the influence of the supernatural. When Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered on Netflix in 2018, a sister show to Riverdale that focused heavily on the occult in the neighboring town, it seemed inevitable that magic would creep its way past Sweetwater River and infect our beloved characters. Which is exactly what happened… just maybe not as soon as expected.

Riverdale Season 6 kicked off with a special five-episode event entitled “Rivervale,” which saw our beloved characters in a shadow town, part of an alternate universe that was similar but not quite the same as the town we have been watching for the last five years. And, in this shadow town, the supernatural ran quite rampant. Over the course of the five episodes, multiple characters met their untimely ends. Archie (KJ Apa) was sacrificed for a curse, later to be resurrected. Likewise, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Reggie (Charles Melton) came back after meeting their ends when one was turned into La Llorona and the other was literally dragged to hell after a deal gone awry with Lucifer, respectively. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) was revealed to be the presumed-dead Abigail Blossom, exchanging souls with Nana Rose and moving on to the hereafter. Those who didn’t die were inflicted with various supernatural entities, like the ghosts that haunted Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) or Betty’s mysterious interaction with who she thought to be the Trash Bag Killer.

In the final “Rivervale” episode, viewers were suddenly thrust into a world of science fiction with Jughead becoming aware of the alternate universe, while Archie took a dark turn and started slaughtering everyone (as he knew they’d come back to life, somehow, like he did). All in all, the multi-episode event didn’t quite land where it needed to, especially to begin what is likely one of the final seasons of the show. While Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may have been a thrilling supernatural ride from the same powers that be, taking Riverdale over the edge, unfortunately, proved to be nothing but lackluster and shallow, making the possibility of the supernatural working its way into the normal universe more troubling.

“Rivervale” essentially confirmed that the supernatural exists in Riverdale, as the entire thing was started by Cheryl’s curse and a convergence of energy at the same time. When Jughead broke the curse, everyone was returned to where things began, as the bomb Hiram (Mark Consuelos) planted under Archie’s bed exploded. However, because of some last-minute interference from the alternate reality, Betty and Archie were warned to leave before being blown to smithereens. Jughead, on the other hand, was not so lucky, as the bomb went off while he was writing in the garage. Going forward, the question that fans have is whether magic is going to become a larger part of Riverdale, particularly after an interview with Sprouse that teased “arcane side effects” for Betty, Archie, and Jughead from the explosion when the series returns for the rest of Season 6.

Bringing in the supernatural — especially this late in the game — would be a major mistake. Riverdale already has trouble with taking the lazy way out, like the aftermath of Betty and Archie cheating on their long-time partners (or, rather, lack thereof). In a more grounded world, the writers have to play by a certain set of rules. There’s hardly a logical way out of things, but the writers have to play by certain rules to keep the show relatively grounded in reality. Those who have stuck around have learned to accept that many of the stories that are told will have to be accepted with a leap of faith. They’ve learned that the end of the line isn’t always going to be, well, satisfying, as we saw with the predictable reveals of Charles and Jellybean as the Big Bads behind many events in Riverdale Season 4. Plus, part of Riverdale's charm has always been the wacky nonsense that the writers are able to work out that mostly comes together in the end. It lends itself to the campy atmosphere that Riverdale has always embraced, which would most definitely fade away if the supernatural begins to influence the stories.

It’s probable that not nearly enough effort will go toward telling stories that truly come together and make sense, as there will be an easy way out for anything that needs to be explained away later on. For instance, would it have made sense if magic was behind the babies floating back in Season 3? Yes. But, would it have been satisfying? Not really. Instead, the writers had to find some nonsensical way to justify this event on-screen. It is those moments that really made Riverdale exactly what it needed to be. The leaps in logic truly lend themselves to the atmosphere of the town, something that the show has never shied away from proudly embracing. If the supernatural were to come into play, this would become far too messy and lose all of the heart of the series. Some of the stories are already hard to follow at times, so the last thing that is needed is another element that would make things even more confusing.

These characters are not suited for the show to become something else entirely, especially this late in its run. Everything was built around these characters and who they were during the first few seasons, and now it’s too late for the supernatural to come in and change that. If things start to become tainted by the supernatural, it will feel like a desperate attempt to revive the show… and will do the exact opposite. This is all proven by “Rivervale,” an event that honestly probably shouldn’t have happened. It lent absolutely nothing to the show in the end, feeling like a complete waste of time. The charm of Riverdale, the characters, even some of the best stories were lost in the process.

