Fans of the critically acclaimed novel "The Son Of Good Fortune" will be delighted to learn that an adaptation is in the works. According to Variety, the Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed will be teaming up with the brilliant writer-director Lulu Wang to develop the comedy series for Amazon. Wang is an American filmmaker best known for writing and directing The Farewell, while Ahmed has made a name for himself with roles in The Night Of, Sound of Metal, and Rogue One.

The Lysley Tenorio novel follows the life of an undocumented Filipino teenager, Excel, as he experiences his first love, navigates a turbulent relationship with his mother, who was a B-movie action star, and must figure out how to pay back a massive debt. Upon its debut, the novel was met with critical acclaim, winning the New American Voices Award in 2020 and was a finalist for the Joyce Carol Oates Prize this year.

Ahmed will be producing the TV show with his company, Left Handed Films, alongside Wang’s Local Time. The novel will be adapted for the small screen by Andrew Lopez, who will also serve as executive producer alongside Ahmed and Allie Moore of Left Handed Fimls. For Local Time, Wang and Dani Melia will also be executive producing while the book’s author, Tenorio, has been brought on as consulting producer.

Beyond The Son Of Good Fortune, Ahmed is also producing Englistan ­at BBC Two. Englistan was commissioned in 2018, prior to his deal with Amazon, and will tell the story of three generations of a British Pakistani family. Wang, on the other hand, is currently working on Expats, an upcoming Amazon TV series based on the novel "The Expatriates" by Janice Y. K. Lee. Wang will serve as the writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner as well.

No word yet on when The Son Of Good Fortune will be released but fans can expect to be kept updated as more information about the TV show and casting will be released.

