Riz Ahmed is headed back to television. The actor will star in a new project for Prime Video, while also serving as a writer, producer, and co-showrunner for the comedy series, according to Variety. Ahmed will step into the shoes of an actor called Shah Latif, who will struggle with an existential crisis just when he's about to land the biggest role of his career. Ahmed created the show, which will be made through his Left Handed production company, and he's not the only major talent currently attached to the making of the upcoming comedy.

Ben Karlin will serve as the other showrunner for the new Prime Video comedy. Karlin is known for writing several episodes of Modern Family, the successful ABC series created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. Karlin recently wrote episodes of Minx, the series that follows Joyce Prigger's (Ophelia Lovibond) quest to start the first-ever erotic women's magazine. The writer is ready to join forces with Ahmed, with Prime Video looking to expand its comedy catalog after the conclusion of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Neither a title nor a release date has been announced for the series.

Ahmed returns to television after appearing in acclaimed titles such as The Night Of, a prestigious drama miniseries where the artist portrayed a young man accused of murdering a woman in New York City. More recently, Ahmed appeared in The OA, a Netflix drama about a young woman named Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), who returned home seven years after she was reported missing. While it's been a while since the last time Ahmed was seen on television as he was busy with films such as Nimona and Fingernails, it'll be interesting to see the performer bringing out his comedic skills once again for the upcoming Prime Video project.

Where Else Have You Seen Riz Ahmed?

Ahmed is also known for the major big-screen projects he's been a part of over the course of his career. The actor portrayed Bodhi Rook in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the prequel that explained how the Rebel Alliance obtained the Death Star plans in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. And that wasn't the only blockbuster Ahmed was a part of. In the first Venom movie, the performer stepped into the shoes of Carlton Drake, who eventually became the villain known as Riot. Whether it's a theatrical blockbuster or a limited television series, there's no denying that Ahmed always manages to deliver a great performance.

The new Prime Video series starring Riz Ahmed remains untitled. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch Fingernails on Apple TV+.

