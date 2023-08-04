The Big Picture R.L. Stine's Zombie Town film adaptation is rated PG-13, which is not surprising considering his previous work targeting the YA crowd.

The film stars comedy legends Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd, adding excitement to the horror genre.

Zombie Town follows a classic Stine setup of zombies chasing a 12-year-old boy and his friend, appealing to nostalgic Goosebumps fans.

For any kid that grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, R.L. Stine was their go-to destination for family friendly horror. Whether it was his iconic Goosebumps TV series or films like The Haunting Hour all based on the author’s hit book series, Stine was a major part of a lot of horror fans’ childhoods. There are many new haunting projects coming soon based on Stine’s work including an upcoming film adaptation of the author’s best-selling 2012 book Zombie Town. While news around the film has been quiet, it had been filming in Ontario, Canada before the current actor and writer’s strike. However, now Zombie Town has been rated PG-13.

The rating shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given Stine’s past horror efforts leaning towards the YA crowd, but the teen rating is for “some language and bloody imagery”. What’s exciting about this particular film is that it’s starring two comedy legends Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd. In the horror space Aykroyd is best known for the iconic Ghostbusters franchise while Chase is best known for the ill-fated John Carpenter film Memoirs of an Invisible Man. The film also stars Henry Czerny (Scream VI, Ready or Not), Marlon Kazadi and Madi Monroe.

What’s Zombie Town About?

The novel Zombie Town follows a 12-year-old boy named Mike and his friend Karen as they go see a movie of the same name in their quiet town. However, the film suddenly comes to life and the zombies start to chase them throughout the theater. This is a classic Stine set up that is going to feel right at home with the nostalgic Goosebumps crowd. Stine has proven time and time again that he’s been more than his Goosebumps legacy. Adaptations like Fear Street have opened up mainstream horror fans to the author's more adult material. That trilogy was extremely blood-soaked, full of gruesome kills, and has a handful of mature themes. While Zombie Town’s not going to go in that direction given its rating and YA romantic undertones, the simple concept of zombies means there’s probably going to be some carnage.

When’s Zombie Town Releasing?

While there’s no release date for Zombie Town yet, horror fans should hear more news on that front soon given the rating. You can also imply by the rating that the film had finished shooting before the actor’s strike went into effect. Whatever the case may be, the earliest we should expect Zombie Town to come out is mid 2024. Until then, you can stream Stine’s Fear Street trilogy on Netflix now. Also, a Goosebumps reboot is currently in the works for Disney+.