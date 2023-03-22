A new trailer for the upcoming film R.M.N has just been released, giving us a new look into the striking new film. The film will be released exclusively to theaters on April 28, 2023.

The new film follows a man named Matthias, who quit his job in Germany a few days before Christmas. After quitting his job, Matthias returns to his Transylvanian village. Once home, Matthias hopes to be more involved in his son Rudi's education. In his absence, Rudi has been in the care of his mother, Ana. Matthias also finds himself occupied by the needs of his aging father Otto. He is eager, also, to reconnect with his former lover, Csilla. However, Matthias' homecoming will be interrupted when the small factory that Csilla manages hires several new workers, breaking the fragile peace of the Eastern European community. Soon, the town's peace is disturbed and conflicts both personal and communal will emerge.

R.M.N. Has Been a Hit With Critics

Previously, Collider's Chase Hutchinson reviewed the film. His review was a part of Collider's coverage of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Hutchinson called the film "riveting", noting that the film is "...a work of patient yet painful observation that exposes how a community of struggling people can easily turn hateful." Along with this praise, Hutchison gave the film a solid rating of A-.

The new trailer gives us a look into the tumult ahead for Matthias and his hometown. The trailer shows Matthias on his return and the sense of alienation from his home and his family that has settled in his absence. There are flashes of violence, community conflict, and family dynamics shown in glimpses, but it is clear that there is something deeper at its core. The film is directed by Cristian Mungiu, a Romanian director who previously created such films as 2016's Graduation, which was also reviewed by Collider. In 2007, he won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. R.M.N, his newest film, is being released by IFC Films, which has released several notable films since its establishment in 2000.

R.M.N's Cast Delivers Stellar Performances

R.M.N stars Marin Grigore, Judith State, Macrina Bârlădeanu, and Orsolya Moldován. R.M.N is a unique look at the harsh realities of life in a small Eastern European community, taking a realist approach to filmmaking that proves to be uniquely impactful. The film will be released to theaters on April 28, 2023. Until then, however, you can watch the newly released trailer for the upcoming film below.