Road crime movies hold a special place in cinematic history, blending the thrill of the chase with the raw portrayal of life on the run. Blending the action of the road with the excitement and suspense of committing a crime creates a unique tension, exploring the limits of human ambition and desperation. This genre continues to draw viewers into stories where characters face moral dilemmas, personal transformations, and an inevitable and bleak downfall at the end.

The best road crime movies masterfully capture the essence of the genre: great narratives, unforgettable characters, and intense sequences. Heart-pounding chases and quiet moments of sadness and loneliness are just some of the experiences these movies offer that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. From the popular Thelma & Louise to the underrated Natural Born Killers, these are the best road crime movies in history and mandatory viewing for any enthusiast of the genre.

10 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via Warner Bros.

Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Oliver Stone, Natural Born Killers sees Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis shine as Mickey Knox and Mallory Wilson. Mickey is a delivery boy who falls for Mallory and helps her kill her abusive father and enable her mother, igniting their macabre journey down Route 666. Every few miles, they attack everyone in sight, invariably leaving only one person alive to tell the tale.

Natural Born Killers has sparked controversy, inspiring real crimes and being allegedly linked to several copycats, which led to lawsuits against the filmmakers. Stone has always said that the film is a satire on how the media glorifies serial killers for their terrible actions, and anyone who thinks the movie leads to real-life violence has completely missed the point. Despite the violence, Natural Born Killers is a bizarre and fun trip, with Harrelson and Lewis hitting the right tone for such disturbing characters.

9 'Bandits' (2001)

Directed by Barry Levinson

Image via MGM

Busting out of prison, Joe (Bruce Willis) and Terry (Billy Bob Thornton) immediately start a bank robbing spree. They kidnap bank managers, spend the night in their houses, and then go with the managers to rob the banks the next morning. They successfully pull off several jobs and the press quickly nickname them 'The Sleepover Bandits'. However, the bank managers begin to realize that the robbers are non-violent and, therefore, no threat to them or their employees. To add to the complications, the criminal duo crosses paths with an eccentric housewife (Cate Blanchett), who ends up in the hands of the criminals.

Bandits is underrated, interesting, and original, blending comedy and crime perfectly with a dash of romance. It benefits greatly from Blanchett and Thornton's chaotic performances, while an equally impressive Willis adds a straight-man element to the antics. Uneven but greatly rewarding, Bandits is a hidden gem of the 2000s that's deserving of more mainstream attention.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

8 'Queen & Slim' (2019)

Directed by Melina Matsoukas

Image via Universal Pictures

A lawyer, Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith), has dinner with her Tinder date, Slim (Daniel Kaluuya), only because she doesn't feel like being alone that night. During their drive home, a minor traffic violation leads to a tense encounter with a police officer, escalating to Slim shooting the officer in self-defense. The incident is caught on video and goes viral, leading to a heavy police pursuit. Fearing murder charges and facing the complications of racial dynamics, Queen and Slim decide not to turn in and run away.

Queen & Slim is an emotional journey that humanizes its characters, making it easy for people to see themselves in their shoes. The film raises many moral debates, with Kaluuya delivering a deeply moving performance as a runaway who tries to protect himself and his partner. His chemistry with Turner-Smith was incredible, and her captivating presence further enhanced the film's impact.

7 'The Hitcher' (1986)

Directed by Robert Harmon

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

After seeing this movie, no one will think of roadtrips as a fun adventure ever again. In The Hitcher, Jim Halsey (C. Thomas Howell), a young man delivering a car from Chicago to San Diego, picks up a hitchhiker named John Ryder (Rutger Hauer). Initially, Ryder appears nice and soft-spoken, but his demeanor shifts: he reveals he murdered people and intends to do the same to Jim. Stalked by the cunning and relentless Ryder, Jim is framed for a series of murders and finds himself pursued by the police. His only ally is a truck stop waitress who offers him some help along the way.

The Hitcher has gained a cult following and even inspired a remake. What is special about this movie is how Howell, who portrays an ordinary teenager, transforms into a helpless victim trapped in a psychopathic game orchestrated by a brutal killer. The beautiful cinematography adds a sense of tranquility to the film while delivering the thrills, blending perfectly with the film's score. The action sequences are masterfully handled, featuring intense car chases, explosions, and one of the greatest endings.

6 'Paper Moon' (1973)

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich

Image via Paramount Pictures

Set during the Great Depression, Paper Moon follows Moses Pray (Ryan O'Neal), a con artist, and Addie Loggins (Tatum O'Neal), a young girl whose mother has just died. Moses, who scams widows by selling overpriced custom bibles, agrees to take Addie to St. Joseph, Missouri, for a fee. The two form an unlikely partnership, traveling from town to town and employing various schemes to make money. Their journey is marked by colorful encounters set against the backdrop of a richly depicted midwestern landscape.

Paper Moon features a bittersweet ending in service of a story about two lost souls bonding through their experiences on the road. It is based on the book Addie Pray by Joe David Brown, published only two years earlier in 1971. Tatum O'Neal made history as the youngest person ever to win an Oscar in a competitive category when she took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at just ten years old for her role in this film, a record she still holds today.

Paper Moon Release Date April 9, 1973 Director Peter Bogdanovich Cast Ryan O'Neal , Tatum O'Neal , Madeline Kahn , John Hillerman Runtime 102 minutes Writers Joe David Brown , Alvin Sargent

5 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Directed by David McKenzie

Image via Lionsgate

One of the best Westerns of the new millennium, Hell or High Water follows the story of two brothers, Toby Howard (Chris Pine), a divorced father, and Tanner (Ben Foster), an ex-con. They come up with a risky plan to get money fast: a bank-robbing rampage in West Texas, targeting small-town branches. On their trail is Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges), who is patiently waiting for the slightest mistake these brothers might make. Eventually, the two opposing sides meet, leading to the inevitable showdown.

Ruthless but thought-provoking, Hell or High Water is a harrowing Western from the mind of Taylor Sheridan. Pine delivered one of the best performances of his career as a tortured man seeking a way out of a seemingly inescapable situation. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to earn him a nomination for Best Actor, but the movie received significant attention, especially for Taylor Sheridan’s praised screenplay.

4 'Monster' (2003)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Image via Newmarket Films

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Monster tells the story of the infamous serial killer Aileen Wuornos, portrayed by Charlize Theron. Interestingly, the movie never refers to Aileen by her full name; the main character is simply "Lee." She had a hard life, which forced her into prostitution to provide for her basic needs. When she meets Selby (Christina Ricci), she does everything to hold onto that relationship, including murdering her clients to get money without sex, an unusual situation that quickly gets the police's attention.

Monster is unique in its raw portrayal of Wuornos' attacks and Theron's commitment to playing such a complex character. She gained weight, shaved her eyebrows, and makeup helped her to look a lot like the real-life Wuornos, which ultimately led to her winning several awards, including the Oscar for Best Actress. Despite some inaccuracies, Monster was a big success, with critics praising Jenkins' directing abilities and Ricci’s performance as well.

3 'Easy Rider' (1969)

Directed by Denis Hopper

Image via Columbia Pictures

Dennis Hopper writes, directs and stars in Easy Rider, the movie that granted Jack Nicholson his first Oscar nomination. The simple plot follows two bikers traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, encountering various characters, including an eccentric lawyer played by Nicholson. Despite its technical imperfections, the film remains a great commentary on the American dream and what freedom tastes like.

Recommended by Tarantino as one of the best movies of the '60s, Easy Rider is often hailed as a classic, capturing the spirit and cynical counterculture of that era. Co-written by Hopper and Peter Fonda, who also starred in the film, it portrays a raw and authentic view of a pivotal time. Hopper and Fonda largely improvised the film, crafting it on the fly without a complete script. The result is a refreshing and one-of-a-kind picture that remains as subversive today as it was back then.

2 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Directed by Arthur Penn

Image via Warner Bros./Seven Arts

Another great movie from the sixties is Bonnie and Clyde, which is still considered one of the greatest robber films of all time. With Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the titular roles, the film follows Bonnie Parker, a waitress, and Clyde Barrow, a recently released criminal, who are immediately drawn to each other when they meet in West Dallas, Texas. They form a gang and embark on a life of crime, starting with small robberies and escalating to more dangerous encounters, attracting notoriety and the relentless pursuit of Texas Ranger Frank Hamer.

It is impossible to see a criminal couple in real life without thinking of Bonnie and Clyde; that's how significant their legacy is. Unlike war films and classic Westerns, Bonnie and Clyde didn't shy away from showing the brutal reality of gun violence. Although a somewhat inaccurate biopic, the film was groundbreaking in its portrayal of Americans' fascination with violence, often blamed for paving the way for today's graphic film content.

Bonnie and Clyde Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 18, 1967 Cast Warren Beatty , Faye Dunaway , Michael J. Pollard , Gene Hackman , Estelle Parsons , Denver Pyle Runtime 111 minutes Writers David Newman , Robert Benton , Robert Towne

1 'Thelma & Louise' (1991)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Thelma & Louise was a big success, thanks to its bold screenplay, exhilarating action scenes, and the powerful dynamic between Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. In this movie, Louise (Sarandon) is a waitress at a diner, tired of her work and needing to blow off some steam. Thelma (Davis) is trapped in a loveless marriage, bullied by her husband every day and desperate to do something wild. The two sneak off on a sunny summer day, jumping in the car and hitting the road. Their journey, however, takes a dramatic turn when Louise kills a man who tries to assault Thelma. Fearing the consequences of the murder, Thelma and Louise decide to run off to Mexico but soon learn that the police are on to them.

As much a love letter to the power of female friendship as it is a furious ode to liberation and feminism, Thelma & Louise lives up to the hype as a perfect road movie and the best crime road movie. The film is a trailblazing effort in feminist cinema and a triumph of '90s filmmaking. Acclaimed by critics and audiences, it won several accolades, including the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and Sarandon and Davis were nominated for Best Actress, ultimately losing to Jodie Foster for her superb performance in The Silence of the Lambs.

Next: The 25 Best Crime Movies of All Time, Ranked