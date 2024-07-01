The Big Picture Richard Franklin's Road Games is a suspense horror movie with Hitchcockian elements set in the Australian Outback.

The movie is an Australian take on Rear Window, with Stacy Keach's character observing and imagining the lives of other drivers on the road.

Road Games features dangerous car stunts and a unique blend of Hitchcockian suspense and Australian culture.

Richard Franklin's Road Games is a suspense horror movie that takes the best elements of Alfred Hitchcock's films — suspense, terror, paranoia, romance, murder — and places it in the Australian Outback. American truck driver Quid (Stacy Keach), who thinks he witnessed a murder, proceeds to carry his haul across the Nullarbor Plain, picking up hitchhikers and following the trail of the serial killer. It's a simple plot, one that bears, in no coincidental way, a strong resemblance to the plot of Rear Window, yet the distinctions are what make this a unique picture. A burgeoning Australian film scene, the influence of American filmmaking styles, and the cool yet raucous attitudes of the Australian people all combined to create a thrilling, at times terrifying, movie that defied expectations of a "road movie."

Roadgames Roadgames is a suspense thriller that follows Pat Quid, a truck driver played by Stacy Keach, who becomes suspicious of a mysterious van he keeps encountering along the desolate highways of Australia. With the help of a hitchhiker named Pamela, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis, Quid starts to believe that the van's driver may be a serial killer responsible for a string of murders. As they dive deeper into their own investigation, the cat-and-mouse chase intensifies, leading to a thrilling and suspenseful climax. Release Date February 27, 1981 Director Richard Franklin Cast Stacy Keach , Jamie Lee Curtis , Marion Edward , Grant Page , Thaddeus Smith , Steve Millichamp Runtime 101 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Everett De Roche , marriage Expand

Richard Franklin Was The "Australian Alfred Hitchcock"

Image via GUO Film Distributors

Road Games came out of the Australian New Wave of the 1970s and 1980s, where an onslaught of films produced were both for the grindhouse (B-movies, exploitation, sex comedies, etc.), and the arthouse. Prior to the 1960s, there really was no film industry in Australia, so the government pushed for arts initiatives in a way to both compete with the global cinema scene and explore Australia's cultural identity through movies. Director Richard Franklin eyed to become a filmmaker from a young age, but had no recourse to study directing as a career in Australia because there was no film school at the time, so he applied for and attended the University of Southern California (USC) in their film program, where his contemporaries included future filmmaker John Carpenter. Franklin's obsession with Hitchcock blossomed at USC, and he even got Hitchcock to approve of a screening of Rope at the school, which included an appearance from the director himself to talk filmmaking with the students. Later on, Hitchcock's influence was so prevalent in Franklin's movies that he was dubbed "The Australian Alfred Hitchcock." He continued the story of Norman Bates in the underrated Psycho II, and made films that tackled themes that Hitchock himself was interested in. (There are shades of The Birds in Frankin's 1986 film, Link, which also pits animal against man.) So it's no surprise that you can also see the master of suspense's influence when watching Road Games.

'Road Games' Is 'Rear Window' On The Road

GUO Film Distributors

What makes this movie Hitchcockian? According to the documentary Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!, after making the sci-fi/horror film Patrick, Franklin told his screenwriter collaborator, Everett De Roche, to read the screenplay to Rear Window and come up with an alternate take on it for their next project. De Roche came back with Rear Window in a truck. Instead of an immobile Jimmy Stewart peeping in on his neighbors, Stacy Keach drives through Australia peeping in on the drivers that pass him on the road: There's a raucous family on vacation, a sneezing motorcyclist, a newly married couple enjoying the long trip together, a driver whose hitched boat weaves all over the road, and the man in the green van (named "Smith or Jones" by Quid). Just like Stewart in his Greenwich Village apartment, Keach creates stories for each driver on the road, and, to quell his isolation in the truck, he imagines the lives these people lead. For however innocent his imaginings seem, he always returns to the man in the green van with the question, "Why was he watching the garbage pick-up that early?" Quid's intuitions almost immediately label Smith or Jones as suspicious, and his thoughts are justified once the radio broadcasts news of a string of murders which may or may not be connected, with one body being found in front of the motel in a black plastic bag. Thus, like Stewart's paranoid insistence that Thorwald (the man across the courtyard) murdered his wife, Quid builds the evidence in his mind against Smith or Jones as being a serial killer.

As Quid picks up hitchhikers on the road, some are more interested than others in hearing his paranoid theories about the serial killer. The suspense of the picture rests on Quid's theories, other people's aversion to his obsession, and the growing evidence that the man in the green van is dumping body parts all over Australia and driving towards his next victim. While one woman hitchhiker becomes increasingly frightened of his obsession with finding the killer on the road, another woman plays into his theories with delight. For this delightful road companion (played by Jamie Lee Curtis a year after starring in The Fog) Quid gives the nickname of "Hitch" (both for hitchhiking and the master of suspense himself, one would think). If Quid is the Jimmy Stewart of the road, then Hitch is his Grace Kelly — an instantly charming, supportive character who believes all of Quid's rabid interests in deducing the motives of the serial killer and just as game to catch him, too. Their budding relationship is something unique to watch, although it's marred by the specter of Smith or Jones appearing on the fringes of their scenes, lurking in the shadows, portentously signaling he's the predator on the prowl to capture Hitch. This preying comes to a head, similarly as when Kelly enters Thorwald's apartment to get the evidence of the murder. After stopping at a petrol station, Quid and Hitch find the green van, and in a scene of inter-cutting tension, Quid corners who he thinks is Smith or Jones behind a bathroom stall, while Hitch investigates inside the van. It's a classic example of building tension from the perspective of something unknowable. We think the van is empty, and Hitch is safe, because Quid is confronting what he can only see, a man's boots, inside the stall, but as the scene progresses, our expectations are cut off like the guitar string choking its victim.

The Wild, Down-Under World of Car Stunts

Image via Warner Bros

So much of what was successful in the Australian New Wave were car movies: Mad Max, Stunt Rock, The Cars That Ate Paris, movies with disparate themes but that included (and were somewhat defined by) driving cars at fast speeds in the Outback. Cars that were dangerous, used as weapons or escape vehicles, vehicles which defined their characters, were emblematic of their personalities — Aussies have a car culture where they love to film automobiles in all their grandeur and menace. In Road Games Quid's truck not only doubles as a home but a brutally dangerous machine on the road. Much like Mad Max, Road Games was filmed out in the middle of nowhere, which gave the filmmakers free rein to shoot some of the most dangerous, death-defying auto stunts captured on celluloid. Added to the danger of following a serial killer on the road is watching a character helm and navigate a vehicle as massive as Quid's truck, which, during a game of chicken with a weaving fisherman towing a boat, digs into the man's car like they're part of the chariot race in Ben-Hur. It's an incredible stunt that could only be filmed in one take: The 18-wheeler tears through the boat, forcing it to detach from the hitch with the truck destroying it into smithereens. The culmination of this long chase of a movie ends at Perth, at night, with vehicles dodging and weaving into alleyways that become smaller and narrower, leading to a truly shocking ending. The element of danger these stunts display on film, from being shot practically without any special effects, creates a truly exciting and terrifying experience.

Richard Franklin's Road Games plays on all cylinders of being an homage to Alfred Hitchcock movies and serving as a grindhouse road thriller. Being an Australian movie, its tone is vastly different from that of a British movie — it's more graphic, more violent, and less repressed. While Brian De Palma was the de facto successor to the visual style of Hitchcock during the '70s, it was Franklin who borrowed the essential elements of what made Hitchcock's films thrilling: The terror and the psychology of the unknown, the menace and paranoia of poking your interests around too far into the underworld, and a story filled with empathetic, unique characters. The influence of this movie reaches far beyond its era, with movies like The Hitcher and Wolf Creek being clear inspirations. Even if you've watched Rear Window and think you know how the structure and plot will progress, the movie's cleverness in how it arrives at mirroring Hitchcock's classic is always surprising and thrilling.

Road Games is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi