A particular stunt between Marshall Teague and Patrick Swayze required stunt actors rather than the actual actors due to its risk.

For the other fight scenes, Teague and Swayze both created their own unique fighting techniques.

There is growing outcry within the film industry for the Academy Awards to add a new category honoring stunts, as currently the Oscars have not yet recognized stunt choreographers, ensembles, or performers. Many of the greatest action films in history were only possible thanks to the success of talented stunt artists that performed dangerous actions that required extensive training. While computer-generated imagery can replace a lot of things, there’s a notable difference when an action sequence is being done by an actual human being. Some films the actors themselves to perform stunts rather than stunt actors, though sometimes the risk far outweighs the reward. Although Patrick Swayze was known for doing his own stunt work in many action-packed films, the most famous stunt in the 1989 Road House was too dangerous for its star to perform.

A ‘Road House’ Stunt Got Too Dangerous

Road House follows the professional bouncer James Dalton (Swayze), who works high-end security jobs in New York City. Although Dalton is adept at various forms of martial arts, he remains haunted by a traumatic experience from his past in which he killed a man in self-defense. While he is cagey about picking up a new assignment that would once again spark his bloodlust, Dalton is recruited by the businessman Frank Tillman (Kevin Tighe) to serve as a “cooler” at a new club that is at high risk due to criminal activity. The stunt work and martial arts training that Swayze learned was essential to his character. It’s the film’s gleefully ridiculous backstory for Dalton that makes it one of the decade’s standout action movies.

Despite Dalton’s reluctance about returning to the world of crime, his new position is soon thwarted by the villainous mob boss Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara). With his extensive resources and significant influence on local infrastructure, Wesley essentially dominates the town, and becomes a serious threat to Tillman’s new endeavor. Not keen to get his hands dirty, Wesley employs many highly-skilled ex-convicts as his personal henchmen, including Jimmy Reno (Marshall Teague). One of Road House’s most memorable sequences involves Dalton leaping into the air and kicking Jimmy off his motorcycle. It’s perhaps the most absurd moment in the film, and when it truly commits to being a self-aware camp classic.

While they performed a majority of their own stunts on the film, Swayze and Teague were not allowed to perform the motorcycle sequence because it was too dangerous. Concerned that such a demanding stunt could only be performed by a trained professional, director Rowdy Herrington opted to replace both actors with stuntmen. While it was likely a necessary precaution, Herrington remembers that Swayze was “really mad” because “he couldn't knock the guy off the motorcycle." Having poured an extensive amount of time into learning the martial arts skills needed, Swayze felt that he was missing out on one of his character’s most iconic moments.

‘Road House’ Was Patrick Swayze’s Peak

While they did not get to participate in the film’s most gleefully ridiculous moment, Patrick Swayze and Marshall Teague did perform the subsequent hand-to-hand combat scene. Stunt coordinator Benny Urquidez recalled that the two actors spent little time conversing with each other before filming the sequence so that the tension between them was palpable. The taunts that Jimmy and Dalton share with each other during their antagonistic fistfight feel particularly authentic because the two actors "secretly didn't want to come in and be friends." In order to make the action scene more dynamic, the two actors developed totally unique fighting techniques. While Uriquidez revealed that “Teague's moves were very military-esque,” Swayze’s combat style was more “cat-like,” somewhat resembling the dancing he did for his role in Dirty Dancing.

The fight sequence that follows features a standout Road House moment, in which an enraged Dalton kills Jimmy by ripping out his throat. While it’s a sequence that has been parodied and referenced countless times in the years since, Dalton’s brutality at the moment has a significant impact on the story. It’s after seeing what Dalton is capable of that his love interest, Dr. Elizabeth Clay (Kelly Lynch), decides to leave him, creating more tension within the third act. Dalton’s characterization has often been compared to that of a gunslinger in a Western movie who is unable to escape the cyclical violence inherent within his profession. This fight scene in Road House reminds Dalton that his past is never truly behind him.

Although the film is packed with memorable one-liners and a truly scene-stealing side role for Sam Elliott, it’s Swayze’s performance that has given Road House its longevity. Road House was essential to Swayze’s transition into action cinema, proving him to be much more than the teen heartthrob he'd gained a reputation for. It was due to Swayze’s standout work as Dalton that he obtained the role of his career as Bodhi in Point Break, another cult classic cited as one of the decade’s best.

Why Is ‘Road House’ a Cult Classic?

Road House was not received favorably upon its debut, even earning a Razzie nomination for Worst Picture. Time has been kinder, as Road House’s inventive blend of pulp crime fiction and western mythology has made it a cult classic. While many action-comedies attempt to air on the side of cheekiness, Road House never slips into parody territory. It’s the absurdly masculine self-seriousness and blatant disregard for sentimentality that makes the film so entertaining. Road House cannot be faulted for its sincerity. While it's often cited as being among Patrick Swayze’s best work, Road House unfortunately did not lead to more opportunities for director Rowdy Herrington, whose career sank in the aftermath.

Given how driven today’s entertainment culture is by preconceived franchises, it’s difficult to imagine an original action film like Road House emerging again. However, the Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal has earned solid reviews so far, suggesting that there is still a strong affinity for the original. Perhaps the enthusiasm for the reboot will encourage younger viewers to check out the original film first. If nothing else, Road House is a product of the time it was released.

