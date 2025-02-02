Pain don't hurt, and watching 1989's Road House won't hurt your wallet, either. Patrick Swayze stars as a philosophical, throat-ripping bouncer in this cult classic action flick. Road House is now streaming for free on Tubi. Directed by Rowdy Herrington (Striking Distance) and written by R. Lance Hill (Out for Justice), Road House was released by United Artists in the summer of 1989. It was produced by action maven Joel Silver; its soundtrack extensively features Canadian blues guitarist Jeff Healey, who also acts in the film as Cody, the bandleader at the titular road house.

The film was a success at the box office, making $61 million, but it truly found its audience on home video and cable TV, where its endlessly quotable dialogue and outlandish action made it a cult favorite. Critics were unkind to the film during its original theatrical run, but contemporary critics have picked up on the film's so-bad-it's-good vibes: in her review last year, Collider's Elisa Guimarães called it "preposterously absurd" and noted that "the fact that Road House is self-aware in how it plays with genre doesn’t mean that it understands how poorly constructed it is."

What Is 'Road House' About?