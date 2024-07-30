The Big Picture Director Doug Liman shares mixed feelings about potential Road House sequel with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his role as Dalton.

The modern remake of Road House features Gyllenhaal as a former MMA fighter turned bouncer in the Florida Keys facing dangerous adversaries.

Gyllenhaal expresses excitement for expanding the Road House universe in possible sequel, hinting at deeper exploration of the franchise.

In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Doug Liman opened up about the possibility of a sequel to his reimagined Road House. Liman, who was promoting his latest project The Instigators, shared his thoughts on working with Jake Gyllenhaal and the prospect of revisiting the world they created together. The Road House reboot, a modern take on the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic, transported the action from Missouri's arid landscape to the tropical setting of the Florida Keys. Gyllenhaal starred as Rick Dalton, a former MMA fighter turned bouncer, tasked with maintaining order at a notorious roadhouse. The movie was a massive success for Prime Video. The film was viewed 50 million times in the first two weeks, making it the streamer's biggest hit for an original movie.

When asked about the likelihood of returning for the announced sequel — which Gyllenhaal has signed on for — Liman expressed mixed feelings, highlighting both his affection for Gyllenhaal and his apprehension about sequels. "I don't know. I mean, Jake's a good friend. I love him dearly. Yeah, it was a really special collaboration to pull off that character. It's not the kind of character Jake normally plays, so I hate to leave him hanging. But also, I've never done a sequel and you know, not that I don't talk about it because obviously Edge of Tomorrow. You know? It's not a day goes by I don't think about how we can pull that off."

What Was 'Road House' About?

In Road House, Dalton is a once-promising MMA fighter whose career falls apart after a tragic incident. He finds himself fighting in underground bare-knuckle boxing matches before being hired as a bouncer at a rowdy Florida roadhouse by the establishment's owner, played by Jessica Williams. Dalton's mission to keep the peace is complicated by a wealthy antagonist, portrayed by Billy Magnussen, who wants to take over the property and employs a dangerous enforcer named Knox (Conor McGregor) to achieve his ends.

The film's action-packed story, combined with Dalton's polite yet firm demeanour, made for a compelling reimagining of the original story. Despite Liman's reluctance to commit to a sequel, Gyllenhaal has expressed enthusiasm about the potential for expanding the Road House universe.

"All I know is that I’m very excited about it. We’ve had a number of different ideas that we wanted to explore, and the fact that we’re going to be able to do that is really exciting. [Road House 2] will be expansive, and it will be bigger, and I can’t wait. Like, I can’t wait."

As the film is still in the early stages of development, details about the sequel's direction remain under wraps. However, Gyllenhaal's comments suggest that the follow-up will delve deeper into the franchise's "world-building" aspects. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Road House 2.

Road House (2024) 5 10 An ex-UFC middleweight fighter ends up working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem. Director Doug Liman Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , conor mcgregor , Daniela Melchior Billy Magnussen , Jessica Williams , Darren Barnet , JD Pardo , Arturo Castro , Joaquim De Almeida , Lukas Gage , Beau Knapp Main Genre Action Writers Anthony Bagarozzi , Chuck Mondry , R. Lance Hill

