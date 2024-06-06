The Big Picture Jake Gyllenhaal expresses excitement for a Road House sequel, promising "expansive" world building.

Plot details for Road House 2 are being kept under wraps, with a potential return of Conor McGregor's villain.

It's unclear if Doug Liman will direct the sequel, following his fallout with Amazon over exclusive streaming.

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to kick his way through a second Road House film for Prime Video, and he's just as excited about it as you are. While promoting his new show Presumed Innocent in an interview with TV Line, Gyllenhaal expressed his excitement about returning to the role of Rick Dalton. The film is still in very early development, but Gyllenhaal explained that the upcoming follow-up would further explore the "world building" elements of the franchise to make for a "bigger" continuation:

"All I know is that I’m very excited about it. We’ve had a number of different ideas that we wanted to explore and the fact that we’re going to be able to do that is really exciting. [Road House 2] will be expansive, and it will be bigger, and I can’t wait. Like, I can’t wait.

Again, plot details for Road House 2 are largely being kept under wraps. No word yet on if any other returning actors from the first film will be rejoining Jake Gyllenhaal in the anticipated follow-up, but the end-credits scene for the prior movie does imply that we'll be seeing Conor McGregor's villainous psychopath Knox again. Also unclear is whether Doug Liman will be returning to direct, though his falling out with Amazon over the film's exclusive streaming release may suggest the answer is no.

Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' Changed Up a '80s Classic

A remake of the classic 1989 Patrick Swayze film of the same name, Road House reinvents the franchise with an all-new setting, taking things away from an arid Missouri desert and into the tropical Florida Keys. This version of Rick Dalton used to be an accomplished MMA fighter, until a tragic incident ended up plunging his career into disarray. Now scraping by fighting in bare knuckle boxing matches, Dalton gets an unusual offer when the owner (Jessica Williams) of a Florida road house hires him as a bouncer.

Armed with fists of fury and a polite attitude, Dalton makes it perfectly clear to the road house's rowdy clientele that rough housing is not on the menu. However, that doesn't stop a spoiled millionaire (Billy Magnussen) from wanting to take over the Road House's property, and enlists the services of a homicidal maniac named Knox to get it done. With his new home and friends threatened, Dalton is pushed to the brink in his determination to do his job and kick these goons to the curb.

Road House 2 currently does not have a release date, but the previous Road House film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Road House (2024) 5 10 An ex-UFC middleweight fighter ends up working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem. Release Date March 21, 2024 Director Doug Liman Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , conor mcgregor , Daniela Melchior Billy Magnussen , Jessica Williams , Darren Barnet , JD Pardo , Arturo Castro , Joaquim De Almeida , Lukas Gage , Beau Knapp Main Genre Action Writers Anthony Bagarozzi , Chuck Mondry , R. Lance Hill

