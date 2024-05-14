The Big Picture Jake Gyllenhaal confirmed to return as Elwood Dalton in the sequel to hit film Road House.

Details regarding the plot and cast are scarce, but fans can expect the continuation of Dalton's story and his nemesis.

Gyllenhaal underwent an intense body transformation for the role of an ex-UFC player, showing dedication to his character.

Road House fans take note, Jake Gyllenhaal will return as Elwood Dalton as Prime Video announce the sequel to its hit. The remake of the 1989 film of the same name earned knockout viewership for the streamer and fans expected the action-packed feature to get a sequel. The feature directed by Doug Liman became an instant favorite among genre fans and has nearly 80 million viewers to date per the announcement.

While details about plot and top tier talent are scarce, it’s expected the film will continue Dalton’s story and his nemesis’. Road House follows Dalton, an ex-UFC player who takes up a job with a local roadhouse. However, things take a turn when upon arrival he realizes that all is not as it seems, and he has taken up a job that will take a lot more than just cooling off people or breaking up a fight. The high octave action, witty jokes and compelling performances by Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor, as the antagonist, kept fans glued to their seats.

Jake Gyllenhaal Transformed For ‘Road House’

Gyllenhaal went through an extensive body transformation for the feature as his character is an ex-UFC player, even appearing at the UFC 285 event in Las Vegas. The actor previously shared his transformation journey and it’ll be a delight to see him return as Dalton. The actor previously spoke to Collider about the possibility of a sequel, he said:

“I would love to. I love the role, I love the character. I love his humor. I love where he could go. The first thing I ever read in the script was the scene where he asked about insurance, if they have insurance, asked if their bikes are outside, and the essence of that character is there, and there's so much more to explore in that space. So, yeah.”

Fans would be quite eager to see what Gyllenhaal does next, as he returns as Dalton and what new mess, he’ll land up in. Also starring in Road House are Daniela Melchior as Ellie, McGregor as Knox, Billy Magnussen as Ben Brandt, Jessica Williams as Frankie, B.K. Cannon as Laura, Joaquim de Almeida as Sheriff, Austin Post as Carter, Lukas Gage as Billy, and Dominique Columbus as Reef among many more.

Road House is available on Prime Video to stream. Currently, no release date is available for the sequel.