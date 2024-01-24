The Big Picture Road House reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal will be released on Prime Video on March 21.

The film is a playful reimagining of the original and features Easter eggs referencing the 1989 movie.

The poster includes nods to the original film, such as a Buick message and references to the iconic bar from the movie.

Prime Video has dropped the first poster for the upcoming Road House, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and is set to debut on the streaming platform on March 21. The reboot is helmed by renowned action director Doug Liman. The poster is full of Easter eggs that refer to the original beloved film from 1989, which starred Patrick Swayze. See if you can spot them all, we'll stick them in at the end of the article.

Described as a "playful reimagining" of the original film, the story follows Gyllenhaal's Dalton, a retired Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter who takes on a job working as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. But once he arrives in the Sunshine State, Dalton discovers not all is as it seems. As part of the shoot, Gyllenhaal appeared at the UFC 285 event in Las Vegas, where he partook in a staged bout within the Octagon against UFC veteran Jay Hieron.

The film also stars former UFC champion Conor McGregor in his debut film role, alongside the likes of Daniela Melchior (Fast X) as Ellie, Joaquim de Almedia (Fast Five) as Sheriff Black with Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever), and Beau Knapp (Death Wish) in various undisclosed roles.

What Was the Original 'Road House' About?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

The 1989 version of Road House starred the late Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a skilled bouncer hired to clean up a rough bar called The Double Deuce. Set in Jasper, Missouri, the film showcases Dalton's martial arts expertise and his efforts to restore order to the bar. His actions put him at odds with a corrupt local businessman, leading to intense confrontations. The film blends action and drama, with Dalton emerging as a philosophical hero in a lawless setting.

What Easter Eggs are in the 'Road House' Poster?

There's a Buick message on the poster, a reference to the '89 movie when the owner of a dive bar takes a Sharpie and modifies a line of graffiti from "F*ck" to "Buick," so that it reads "For a Great Buick Call 555-7617." There's also a list of 3 Simple Rules, as per the original film. The Bigfoot #7 refers to the monster truck that destroys a car dealership in the original, while the cooler on display refers to Dalton working as a "cooler." Finally, the glass with the double deuce logo is a subtle nod to the bar from the '89 movie.

Road House will premiere on Prime Video on March 21. Check out the new poster down below.