It's about to get rough and rowdy with the upcoming remake of the 1989 film, Road House. The new film takes a modernized approach to the original action film and follows a former UFC fighter named Dalton who has been hired to bring order to a chaotic roadhouse club in the Florida Keys. Patrick Swayze starred in the 1989 version and now, the remake will be led by Jake Gyllenhaal, who buffed up and trained vigorously for the role. He teams up with director Doug Liman (Mr. and Mrs Smith) who has been attached to the film since November 2021. With the story's updated setting from the original film, the ensemble cast is also comprised of notable stars. On the heels of its recent SXSW premiere, Road House will soon be available to watch on Prime Video on March 21. Until then, check out our guide below which covers the story's mix of characters and the talented cast that portrays them.

Road House (2024) 5 10 An ex-UFC middleweight fighter ends up working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem. Release Date March 21, 2024 Director Doug Liman Writers Anthony Bagarozzi , Chuck Mondry , R. Lance Hill

Jake Gyllenhaal

Elwood Dalton

Elwood Dalton is a former UFC fighter who is struggling to find work and put his dark past behind him. That is until he becomes a bouncer at a roadhouse bar in the Florida Keys that is being targeted by criminal activity. Underneath all the muscly exterior hides a sincere and humorous Dalton who uses his strength to protect the bar and his new friends while paving a new way for himself that is more enjoyable and less violent.

Jake Gyllenhaal is an Oscar-nominated actor who has shown incredible range in his roles since he was a teenager. He started strong out of the gate with his performances in films like Donnie Darko, October Sky, and Bubble Boy. The 2000s saw his rise in popularity after starring in The Day After Tomorrow, Brokeback Mountain, and Zodiac. He has continued to work on various genres of movies, from Spider-Man: Far From Home to Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. Gyllenhaal has a few projects coming up, including the Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent and another film with Guy Ritchie that is yet to be titled.

Jessica Williams

Frankie

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Frankie is the resourceful owner of a local roadhouse in the Florida Keys, who hires Dalton to be the tough bouncer of the venue. The two form a convenient partnership that allows Dalton to be employed and Frankie's establishment to be protected from the latest instances of crime.

Jessica Williams got her start as a correspondent on The Daily Show before she starred in films such as The Incredible Jessica James, Booksmart, and the last two Fantastic Beasts movies. Williams also has a notable repertoire of television roles in Girls, The Twilight Zone, and Love Life. She also starred alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in the Apple TV+ hit, Shrinking, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Williams will next be seen in Season 2 of Shrinking.

Daniela Melchior

Ellie

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Ellie is a local doctor at the hospital who keeps meeting Dalton and helps treat him after his fights. The two form a connection over their rough pasts.

Daniela Melchior is a Portuguese actress who broke out in Hollywood after starring as Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. She went on to work on other films, including Marlowe, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Fast X.

Billy Magnussen

Brandt

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Billy Magnussen joins the cast as Brandt, the son of a criminal kingpin who leads a violent gang that is causing chaos in the Florida Keys. He crosses paths with Dalton because of his ultimate goal to destroy the bar to make space for a hotel resort.

Magnussen rose to prominence after starring as Rapunzel's Prince in Disney's 2014 film adaptation of Into the Woods. This led to Magnussen working on films like Bridge of Spies, The Big Short, Ingrid Goes West, and Game Night. He played Prince Anders in Guy Ritchie's Aladdin before joining action and crime films like The Many Saints of Newark, No Time to Die, and most recently the Kevin Hart-led Netflix movie, Lift. He also starred in popular television series such as Black Mirror, Tell Me A Story, and Made for Love. Magnussen's next projects that are lined up include the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch and the HBO series The Franchise.

Conor McGregor

Knox

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Knox is the dangerous mercenary who is sent after Dalton by Brandt. When the boss learns about Dalton's efforts to protect the bar, Knox is brought in as a ruthless enemy who is the ultimate match for the bouncer. The brutal character is portrayed by Conor McGregor, an MMA fighter and professional boxer. This will be his first acting role in a film.

Lukas Gage

Billy

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Billy is an employee at the roadhouse who serves drinks and recognizes Dalton from his UFC days. He is played by Lukas Gage, who became popular for his television roles in Euphoria, T@gged, and The White Lotus. He also starred in Angelyne, You, and the latest season of Fargo.

Gage also landed movie roles in Assassination Nation, Moonshot, and How to Blow Up a Pipeline. His upcoming projects include the sequel to the 2022 horror hit Smile and the Netflix series, Dead Boy Detectives.

Darren Barnet

Sam

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Darren Barnet plays Sam in the Road House remake, an associate of Brandt. The actor broke out onto television screens as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. He had voice-acting roles in animated series like Blue Eye Samurai and Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles. Barnet also starred in films such as Love Hard, Gran Turismo, and Anyone But You.

Post Malone

Carter

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Carter, a fellow underground fighter who goes up against Dalton, is played by Post Malone (credited in the film by his real name, Austin Post). He is best known as a rapper and singer who became widely popular after his 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys. He dabbled in voice-acting with minor roles in Into The Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Post also appeared in live-action films such as Spenser Confidential, Wrath of Man, and most recently, Jennifer Lopez's This is Me...Now: A Love Story. He will next be seen in the Christmas comedy film Dear Santa.