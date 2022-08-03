Following years of speculation on whether he'd make the jump to the screen, former UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to make his professional film debut, boarding Prime Video's remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze action flick Road House. According to Deadline, he'll co-star in the film opposite the previously announced Jake Gyllenhaal. He'll add to a wider cast that also features Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

Road House was a campy, yet beloved actioner starring Swayze as a new bouncer at a rough-and-tumble bar in Missouri who invokes the ire of a local business magnate hell-bent on making every business in the town bend to his whim. Prime Video's reimagining will see Gyllenhaal taking up Swayze's mantle as he plays a former UFC fighter turned bouncer who works at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. After some time there, he realizes that the Tropical Paradise isn't as idyllic as it seemed. Production will begin later this month in the Dominican Republic en route to a worldwide release.

All that's known about McGregor's character so far is that he's not playing himself in a cameo role, but will instead appear as an original character. Given his bombastic personality and widespread popularity, interest in finding him a role on screen has been high for some time. However, as Deadline notes, McGregor has been cautious in making the jump, saying that he'd prefer to wait until the right film came along before becoming an actor. After being approached about Road House, he watched the original and jumped at the chance to board the remake considering the new direction it was taking under director Doug Liman and writers Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. The UFC background of Gyllenhaal's character makes it especially fitting that McGregor would start his film career here too.

McGregor is known and loved (or loathed) for his time in the UFC, winning multiple championships and becoming the first in the league to hold the title in two weight classes simultaneously - featherweight and lightweight. He's consistently been one of the league's biggest and most controversial draws, but also hasn't been afraid to branch out, taking on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a massive pay-per-view event. In terms of acting, his only experience has come in commercials and promos for his wider business empire. His spokesperson, Karen Kessler, released a statement regarding his first major acting gig:

Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of "Road House," a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.

