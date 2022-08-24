As the production of the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House, a remake of the 1989 cult classic action flick, ramps up in the Dominican Republic, the movie has added four new names to the cast. Per Deadline, Darren Barnet, JD Pardo, Joaquim de Almeida, and Kevin Carroll all have boarded the new movie.

Helmed by Doug Liman the remake already has a star-studded cast that includes Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Daniela Melchior. It also marks the feature film debut of UFC champion Conor McGregor. Liman’s remake has made few changes and will see Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys and soon discovers not everything is quite as it seems in the tropical paradise. The details of other specific roles in the movie are being kept tightly under wraps at the moment.

The 1989 original, directed by Rowdy Herrington from a screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin, saw Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a professional bouncer with a mysterious past, who is hired by the owner of Double Deuce club in Missouri, to clean up the club. As Dalton takes over, he fires numerous employees for theft and drug dealing and ends up making enemies with Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara), a local businessman who wants to take over the town. Things take a darker turn when Wesley blackmails Dalton with knowledge about his past and forces him to work for him instead. The original movie cast Kelly Lynch as Dalton’s love interest Elizabeth Clay along with Sam Elliott as Wade Garrett, an ally and friend to Dalton, and Kevin Tighe as Double Deuce owner Frank Tilghman, among others.

Liman’s lineup for the remake assures us of a stunning performance from the film's cast. Barnet is well known for starring as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Netflix’s acclaimed teen drama Never Have I Ever. He also starred in the streamer’s Love Hard opposite Nina Dobrev. Portuguese actor De Almeida has feature films like The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Our Brand Is Crisis, Land of Dream to his credit. His TV credits include Apple TV+’s Now and Then, Netflix’s Warrior Nun, and Queen of the South. He’ll be next seen in Universal’s Fast X.

Pardo is best known to play, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes in the television series Mayans M.C and for portraying Jack Toretto in F9: The Fast Saga. He’s currently seen in The Terminal List alongside Chris Pratt. Carroll is known to play John Murphy on HBO’s The Leftovers and Alton Williams on FX’s Snowfall. He has also appeared in features like The Walking Dead, Blindspotting, Being John Malkovich, and Paid in Full.

