Last November, news broke that Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to star in a reboot of the classic Patrick Swayze movie Road House. Now, it seems the news is official with Gyllenhaal being joined in the film by Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, and more. Additionally, it has been announced that the film has found its home on Prime Video.

While the original 1989 film was not loved by critics at the time, it has since become a cult classic. Swayze fans often rank the campy action movie among his best work. The original Road House starred Swayze as a bouncer at a bar in Missouri who ensures the wrath of a local businessman who is looking to control the whole town. The remake is said to follow Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC fighter who gets hired as a bouncer at a “rough-and-tumble roadhouse” in the Florida Keys but quickly learns that his new home is not the paradise it seems on the outside.

Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award-winning actor who is best known for films like Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, and Nightcrawler. More recently he is known for films like Ambulance and Spider-Man: Far From Home and he can next be seen in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming thriller The Interpreter. The actor’s co-stars for the remake have also been announced. Magnussen is known for such films as No Time To Die, Game Night, and The Big Short. He also recently starred in the critically acclaimed series Made For Love. Melchior recently had her breakout role in The Suicide Squad and has since been cast in such upcoming films as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X. The rest of the announced cast includes Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

Image via MGM

This Road House remake is set to be directed by Doug Liman, who is best known for directing films like Edge of Tomorrow, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and The Bourne Identity. The script has been written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Bagarozzi is best known for writing the critically acclaimed film The Nice Guy and as a pair, the writers are also working together on the script of the upcoming Shane Black and Robert Downey Jr. film Play Dirty. Joel Silver is producing with JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch serving as executive producers.

About the film coming to Prime Video, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said:

“Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Liman also gave a comment, adding:

“I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

Road House is scheduled to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.