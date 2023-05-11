When it comes to beloved films from the 1980s, none quite match the so-bad-it’s-good brilliance of Road House. The 1989 cult hit starred Patrick Swayze as Dalton, a renowned “cooler” with a mysterious past who is hired to take over security at a club in Jasper, Missouri, named the Double Deuce. Dalton quickly makes his presence known as an incorruptible and dangerous force able to stand toe-to-toe with any man before him, including Brad Weasley (Ben Gazzara), the local crime boss and business magnate who will stop at nothing to run Dalton out of town.

Releasing later this year is a remake of Road House that is directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow). Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the lead role of Dalton, while UFC superstar Conor McGregor will play a pivotal yet undisclosed role. While it is doubtful that this updated version of Road House will repeat the guilty pleasure excess blend of martial arts fight scenes and gratuitous nudity that made the Patrick Swayze-led original a beloved classic, the combination of Liman and Gyllenhaal could prove to be the one-two-punch needed for Road House circa 2023 to be a winner. Here’s everything we know about the Road House remake.

When and Where Is Road House Releasing?

Amazon Studios, producing the film, has yet to release an official release date, although it is expected in the second half of 2023. According to reports, the remake of Road House will debut as an exclusive on Prime Video, although this has yet to be confirmed as well.

Is There a Trailer for Road House?

A trailer for the Road House remake has yet to be released; however, MMA fans did catch a glimpse of the film in action when Gyllenhaal made a surprise appearance at the March 3, UFC 285 event in Las Vegas, where the ripped, mean, and in-character Oscar-nominated actor took part in a ceremonial weigh-in for a fictional fight against an unnamed combatant played by UFC veteran Jay Hieron. The two would then film a fight scene in the octagon during intermission at UFC 285, to the surprise and delight of a packed crowd in the MGM Grand. You can get a behind-the-scenes look in the video below.

What’s the Plot of Road House About?

In the Road House remake, Gyllenhaal will play the role of James Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys. Dalton soon discovers that only some things are what is seems in this tropical paradise.

Who’s in the Cast of Road House?

Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton. Gyllenhaal is known for his Oscar-nominated performance in Brokeback Mountain and the sci-fi drama Donnie Darko. The rest of the cast includes Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as Ellie and Joaquim de Almedia (Fast Five) as Sheriff Black. Joining in the film with undisclosed roles are Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever), Beau Knapp (Death Wish), and UFC superstar Connor McGregor.

Who Are the Creatives Behind Road House?

Road House is directed by Doug Liman, who previously helmed The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow. Joel Silver (The Matrix, the original Road House) is the producer, while Henry Braham (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) is the cinematographer. Writers Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Chuck Mondry wrote the script.

Was There a Previous Attempt to Remake Road House?

It was announced in 2015 that former UFC star Ronda Rousey had signed on to play the lead role in a remake of Road House, with Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook) on board to write and direct. It was also reported at the time that Rousey reached out to Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi, to ask for her blessing to play the iconic Swayze character of Dalton, which Niemi gave.

During this time Rousey began her film career with performances in The Expendables 3, the Entourage film, and Fast & Furious 7. She would also go on to lose her UFC title to Holly Holm at UFC 193. Whether coincidence or not, Rousey’s role in Road House, and her acting career as a whole, died on the vine very much like her fight career.

The Best 80s Remakes You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Columbia Pictures

As we wait for the release of Road House, there are still plenty of 80s remakes that have already proven to be successful. If you’re looking for something new but also want a dose of nostalgia, these films are for you.

Fright Night (2011) - This remake of the 1985 horror comedy of the same name stars the late Anton Yelchin as an insecure Las Vegas teen who discovers that his new next-door neighbor (Colin Farrell) is a vampire. With a game cast and playful tone, this updated version of Fright Night reminded me of the pre-Twilight days when vampires were to be feared, and horror was fun to watch. Farrell is excellent as the undead villain, while director Craig Gillespie delivers terrifically tense scenes.

The Karate Kid (2010) - It seemed impossible that anyone could emulate the incredible power of “wax on, wax off”, yet the 2010 Karate Kid remake succeeded by treading its path, opting for kung-fu over karate, a big-name action star in Jackie Chan playing the mentor role, and an exotic backdrop of mainland China bringing a new dimension in a story of a bullied kid (Jaden Smith) who is taught martial arts to defend himself. A sequel never came to fruition, and the Cobra Kai series brought the original film back into the modern mainstream.

21 Jump Street (2012) - With its combination of raunchy teen comedy and buddy cop bromance, 21 Jump Street successfully creates its own identity without copying the dynamic of the hit TV show that inspired it. Director Phil Lloyd and Chris Miller bring the fun spirit from their animation work to a live-action setting and let the bullets (and the profanities) fly. What makes the film even better is the wonderfully mismatched pairing of Johan Hill and Channing Tatum, two actors of vastly different backgrounds who make quite the fantastic duo.

