When it comes to knockouts, UFC champion Conor McGregor has stacked up an impressive amount. But, the fighter will next be stepping over the ropes and breaking into a new business when audiences see him starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the reboot of the classic 1989 film, Road House. During a recent interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, Road House, Fast X, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Daniela Melchior said that not only was McGregor an absolute champ on the set of Road House but that he tackled his debut performance with a sense of childlike wonderment that enamored the entire cast and crew.

At this point, we’re not completely sure what character McGregor will be playing in the reboot, but according to Melchior, fans have a lot to look forward to with the UFC fighter’s first foray into feature-length acting. “He was so excited,” Melchior says after noting that she was “surprised” by the attitude and work ethic of the former Featherweight and Lightweight Champion. Praising McGregor for “jumping out of his comfort zone,” Melchior added, “It was so fun to see a fully grown man doing something for the first time, and he really looked like a young kid doing something for the first time.” Recalling her experience of sharing scenes with McGregor, The Suicide Squad actress said that “it was amazing to watch” how he took on his debut role and did so “in such a fun and humble way.”

Although audiences from around the world have tuned in for pay-per-view matches between McGregor and other MMA fighters, Road House will mark the first time that McGregor will be putting his acting chops to the test. A mainstay in the world of UFC, the celebrated competitor has had two documentaries made about him, 2017’s Conor McGregor: Notorious and 2023’s McGregor Forever. While a documentary and a scripted project are two vastly different outlets, having the practice of being in front of a camera no doubt helped to shape McGregor’s performance in the upcoming Doug Liman (Swingers, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) helmed feature.

Image via Conor McGregor

RELATED: Guy Ritchie Assembles Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González for Next Feature

What’s Road House About?

Taking a queue from 1989’s cult classic, Liman and his team are setting out to put a fresh spin on the old favorite. While much of the plot details are being kept under wraps, we know that the premise will stay close to the original. Gyllenhaal will play the role of former UFC fighter, James Dalton, who becomes a bouncer at a raucous bar in the Florida Keys. As he gets to know the clientele and his new boss, Dalton will soon find that not everything is as it seems. Along with Gyllenhaal, Melchior, and McGregor, the film also features performances from Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, Beau Knapp, Joaquim de Almeida, Travis Van Winkle, and B.K. Cannon.

As of right now, there is no release date for Road House.