During this past weekend's UFC 285, fans were surprised to see a new face entering the octagon. After giving fans a new glimpse of the upcoming Road House remake this past weekend during weigh-ins, Jake Gyllenhaal and former UFC fighter Jay Herion took center stage to shoot a new scene for the upcoming film.

Shared by MMA Junkies, the footage shows Gyllenhaal’s Elwood Dalton squaring off against Herion’s Jetley Harris inside the UFC octagon. Shot as if it were an actual UFC title fight, announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the two fighters as the crowd roars them on. Once the sequence begins, Harris wastes little time backing Dalton into the fence and landing multiple punches before Dalton counters back, landing a couple large swings and taking Harris down with a flying knee to the head. The referee does what he can to stop the fight, but Dalton throws him off, showing no mercy as he continues wailing his opponent. Finally, the ref is able to break up the fight as Harris lays unconscious.

Similarly to Hugh Jackman for his upcoming return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, Gyllenhaal looks to have spent extensive time training to get in shape for the role. Something the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor also did back in 2015 while taking on the role of Billy ‘The Great’ Hope in Antoine Fuqua’s Southpaw.

Image via The Weinstein Company

The 'Road House' Remake Has an Impressive Team Off and On Screen

Helmed by Edge of Tomorrow and American Made director Doug Liman from a script penned by Anthony Bagarozzi, Chuck Mondry, and Sheldon Turner, the upcoming Amazon Studios remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film follows Gyllenhaal as “an ex-UFC fighter that ends up working at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, where things are not as they seem.” The footage seemingly sets up the film's plot as the fight with Harris is likely what results in Elwood Dalton becoming an “Ex-UFC fighter” and leading him to the roadhouse.

Along with Gyllenhaal and Herion, the films cast includes The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchoir, Billy Magnussen (Made For Love), Gbemisola Ikumelo (The Power), Lukas Gage (You), Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Travis Van Winkle (You), and Arturo Castro (Mr. Corman). Other cast members include Beau Knapp (Death Wish), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Kevin Carroll (Lucifer), and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor making his big screen debut.

A release date for Road House has yet to be announced, although production has been underway since August 2022. Watch the footage of the UFC fight sequence below.