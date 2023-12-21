The Big Picture Jake Gyllenhaal is taking on the lead role in the highly anticipated remake of the '80s classic action movie Road House, alongside Conor McGregor in an undisclosed role.

The highly anticipated remake of the '80s classic action movie Road House staring Patrick Swayze has finally been given a new look as Jake Gyllenhaal enters the ring, ready for action. Gyllenhaal will star in the lead role of James Dalton, alongside UFC superstar Conor McGregor in an undisclosed role. Prime Video recently unveiled a video montage for its upcoming 2024 movie and TV projects like Road House — which has been given a March 2024 release date. This follows news of reports that, despite Road House testing well with audiences and previous producer Joel Silver's push for a theatrical release, the studio has opted for a streaming premiere instead. Per Variety, Silver was fired from the film due to verbally abusive misconduct, which could have played into the studio's decision to go against his wishes for a theatrical release.

The remake aims to stay close to the original source material, as the plot follows James Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a crowded, rowdy bar in Florida. A gig that initially seems like paradise proves to be more than he realized, as the film leans into the violent and brutal nature of UFC fights. Aside from Gyllenhaal and McGregor, the Road House cast includes Daniela Melchior (Fast X) as Ellie, Joaquim de Almedia (Fast Five) as Sheriff Black, Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever), and Beau Knapp (Death Wish) in various undisclosed roles.

How Did Jake Gyllenhaal Prepare for His Role in ‘Road House’?

Gyllenhaal is no stranger to stepping into the ring for a role. In 2015, the actor portrayed champion boxer fighter Billy Hope in Southpaw opposite Forest Whitaker, Rachel McAdams, and Naomie Harris. Per Men's Health, Gyllenhaal put on 15lbs of pure muscle by "working out for six hours a day for six months". The actor has pushed himself to the limit in other fast-paced projects, such as Guy Ritchie's 2023 army film The Covenant, where Gyllenhaal portrays the deadly Master Sgt. John Kinley. Clearly, the actor isn't afraid to put in the work in order to completely transform his body for a role.

During filming for Road House, Gyllenhaal made a surprise appearance in March at the UFC 285 event in Las Vegas. The actor was in tip-top shape for his outing as he took part in a fictional fight against UFC veteran Jay Hieron. They delighted fans as the two powerhouses acted out a coordinated fight scene during intermission to a jam-packed crowd in the MGM Grand. It's likely that Gyllenhaal received a few tips from his co-star, McGregor, as he is a major (and sometimes controversial) figure in the world of UFC. Road House marks McGregor's first major acting gig with his spokesperson, Karen Kessler sharing, "Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this re-imagining of "Road House," a beloved classic."

Road House is set to debut on March 21, 2024. Check out the first look below: