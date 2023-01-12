New photos were shared of the remake of Road Hous,e featuring Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Production began on the reboot of the 1989 classic in August, and although no release date has been announced, movie goers have been receiving snippets of what they can expect.

Road House marks McGregor’s first stint as an actor, and he posted images via Twitter of himself in the crystal blue waters of the Dominican Republic where the movie is filmed. The images feature “Notorious” wearing an unbuttoned collared shirt and a gold chain while his famous gorilla chest plate tattoo is visible. FanSided’s Amy Kaplan shared stills of McGregor alongside Gyllenhaal, the man charged with leading the Road House cast, which includes Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen and Lukas Gage. The images show Gyllenhaal and McGregor side by side off-camera and McGregor standing in a boat with Gyllenhaal holding onto the side.

Road House is directed by Doug Liman, who is credited for his work on Edge of Tomorrow, Jumper, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Fair Game. The producer of the original film, Joel Silver, has been tasked to produce the remake as well. Gyllenhaal is an A-list actor who has starred in several films, including Nightcrawler, Donnie Darko, The Day After Tomorrow, Brokeback Mountain and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Gyllenhaal plays Dalton in Road House, the name of the character originally portrayed by Patrick Swayze. Dalton is a former UFC fighter who accepts a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse.

At the time of writing, not much is known about McGregor’s role. As mentioned, Road House is McGregor’s first feature film. He is the UFC’s former lightweight and featherweight champion and the first fighter in the promotion’s history to simultaneously hold two divisional titles. The Irishman is the biggest name in mixed martial arts and he boasts a professional record of 22-6. According to Tapology, McGregor is responsible for eight of the 10 most purchased UFC pay-per-view events ever. He last fought inside the Octagon in July 2022 at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he fought Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout. Unfortunately for McGregor, he broke his leg in the latter part of the first round and the cageside doctor called off the fight before the second frame began. McGregor has stated on several occasions he plans to return to fighting in 2023.

Check out the newest images of Road House’s Gyllenhaal and McGregor below.