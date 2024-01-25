The Big Picture In the Road House trailer, Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the role of Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter turned bouncer in a seemingly idyllic Florida Keys roadhouse.

The plot revolves around Dalton's battle against a corrupt businessman who holds the local community in his grip.

Road House, known for its simplicity and good versus evil storyline, will premiere on Prime Video on March 21.

Following the release of yesterday's poster, which was filled with Easter Eggs for fans of the 1989 original outing, Prime Video has just dropped the first trailer for their upcoming action thriller Road House, which sees Jake Gyllenhaal take on the role made famous by Patrick Swayze. Gyllenhaal stars as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. However, Dalton soon discovers that this seemingly idyllic paradise harbors more than it seems.

The plot centres around Dalton's confrontations with a corrupt businessman who has a tight grip on the local community. Described as a "playful reimagining" of the original film, the story follows Gyllenhaal's retired Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter who takes on a job working as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. But upon arrival, Dalton discovers not all is as it seems. As part of the production, Gyllenhaal appeared at the UFC 285 event in Las Vegas, where he took part in a staged bout within the Octagon against UFC veteran Jay Hieron.

The film also stars former UFC champion Conor McGregor in his debut film role, alongside the likes of Daniela Melchior (Fast X) as Ellie, Joaquim de Almedia (Fast Five) as Sheriff Black with Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Darren Barnett (Never Have I Ever), and Beau Knapp (Death Wish) in a variety of roles which are currently undisclosed.

What Made 'Road House' So Popular?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Road House became a cult classic despite a modest performance at the box office upon its release. Once it hit the small screen, it really took off and became one of the most played movies on basic cable. The simplicity of the plot also made the film easy to follow and enjoy. Dalton, a skilled fighter who comes from a philosophical background, is hired to clean up the Double Deuce, a rough road house bar, and has a classic good versus evil "little guy takes on big corporation" vibes.

Swayze brought a unique blend of martial arts skills and dance training to his role, delivering a performance that combined physicality with a certain finesse. The authenticity and intensity he brought to the character of Dalton made the film more than just a typical action movie, which Gyllenhaal will do very well to match.

Road House will premiere on Prime Video on March 21. Check out the new trailer for the film below: