Jake Gyllenhaal and former UFC fighter Jay Heiron spar off in a new clip posted to Twitter. Filmed after the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins, the scene gives audiences a peek at what is to come in the re-imagining of the 1989 action film, Road House.

In a post to MMA Junkie’s official Twitter account, a new clip from the upcoming Road House remake shows Gyllenhaal and Heiron's characters sparring off during ceremonial weigh-ins. The clip, which clocks in at almost a minute and a half introduces us to Gyllenhaal’s character, “challenger Elwood Dalton,” as he flexes his muscles to a roaring crowd. Viewers are then introduced to the “undisputed champion of the world” and Gyllenhaal’s new opponent, Jax Jetley Harris (Heiron), who is confident despite the crowd’s disapproval. Getting into the UFC spirit, Gyllenhaal (as Dalton) lashes out at his opponent, demonstrating his character will not be one to mess with. “I can’t even believe I trained six weeks for this shit. To fight this piece of shit. Just give me the belt now,” he says, getting riled up.

The clip comes after first images for the remake were shared to Twitter in January. The photographs feature Gyllenhaal and another former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, during filming in the Dominican Republic. The images shared included a first look at ‘Notorious,’ who shows off a gold chain and his famous gorilla chest plate tattoo, as well as stills of McGregor and Gyllenhaal standing off camera and with a boat. Images have continued to drop for the upcoming film since production began in August 2022, including another of Gyllenhaal grinning with director Doug Liman (The Recruit, Nightflyers) as he holds a clapboard.

Image via Conor McGregor

Road House is a remake of the 1989 classic film of the same name. Directed by Rowdy Herrington and starring Patrick Swayze, Sam Elliott, Kelly Lynch, and Ben Gazzara, the film follows professional ‘cooler’ James Dalton (Swayze) who is hired to work in a roadside bar and must protect the small Missouri town from a corrupt businessman, Brad Wesley (Gazzara).

Who Stars in the 'Road House' Remake?

The new film will see Joel Silver reprise his role as producer of the film, with Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Daniela Melchior, Travis van Winkle, Arturo Castro, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, JD Pardo, B.K. Cannon, and Kevin Carroll starring in the film alongside Gyllenhaal, McGregor, and Heiron. Anthony Bagarozzi, Chuck Mondry, and Sheldon Turner serve as writers, with the film to be released by Amazon Studios. Whilst there is little information provided as to how much of the original film will be used, already the latest-shared scene indicates some changes, including characters' name variations. A previous remake with Ronda Rousey was planned in 2015, but the project eventually fizzled out.

No release date has been set for the remake at this point. In the meantime, check out the UFC weigh-in stand off below: