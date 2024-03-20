Making a big-budget film is becoming increasingly risky these days, as even projects believed to be sure-fire hits have been flopping. An even bigger risk? Having that big-budget film be a remake of a beloved classic. This is the case for the upcoming release of Prime's Road House, a film based on the 1989 original of the same name starring Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing), Kelly Lynch (Charlie's Angels), and Sam Elliot (Hulk). The original Road House is considered a cult classic and tells the story of Dalton (Swayze), a man with a mysterious past who is hired to work security at a club called the Double Deuce.

2024's Road House follows a similar premise with a few updates: first, our new Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) is an ex-UFC fighter who finds himself struggling to make ends meet. Additionally, the film takes place in the Florida Keys, rather than in Jasper, Missouri, and Dalton not only faces a threat in the form of a mercenary but also that of the Road House bar being closed permanently. Finally, this remake stars some unlikely names, including famed UFC fighter Conor McGregor and singer and rapper Post Malone (credited as Austin Post). To learn how to catch the anticipated film, check out the information below.

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Road House premieres on Prime Video on March 21, 2024. Directed by Edge of Tomorrow's Doug Liman, along with Gyllenhaal, Road House co-stars Daniele Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Jessica Williams (Shrinking), Lukas Cage (Euphoria), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), and Darren Barnet (Love Hard).

Will 'Road House (2024)' Be in Theaters?

Road House will be available exclusively on Prime Video. Prime Video subscriptions start at $8.99 a month.

Watch the Trailer for 'Road House (2024)'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While some may be hesitant about remaking a classic, you can't argue with how good the trailer looks. Bright colors, big names, and lots of fighting, the preview for Road House certainly packs a punch.

Three Films Like 'Road House (2024)' You Can Watch Right Now

For more hit action film remakes, check out these picks below.

'Clash of the Titans' (2010)

2010's Clash of the Titans starring Sam Worthington (Avatar), Liam Neeson (Taken), and Ralph Fiennes (Schindler's List) was an updated take on the 1981 film of the same name. The story follows Perseus (Worthington), a demigod raised by humans, as he takes revenge on Zeus (Neeson), who killed his mortal family. The original film was a hit upon its premiere, starring Laurence Olivier as the evil Zeus, and Harry Hamlin as Perseus. Due to the success of its predecessor, 2010's Clash of the Titans was born, utilizing the leaps and bounds that had been made in special effects in the last few decades.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) and co-starring Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), and Gemma Arterton (The King's Man), the film is a visual treat, with epic battle scenes and updated special effects unavailable to the filmmakers of the original. A sequel to the film, Wrath of the Titans, was released in 2012, starring a returning Worthington, Neeson, and Fiennes, alongside new additions Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Carribean), and Edgar Ramírez (The Girl on the Train).

WATCH ON PRIME

'Oceans 11' (2001)

2001's Oceans Eleven is proof that a remake doesn't have to be a disaster. The film, based off 1960's Ocean's Eleven, follows Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his ten accomplices as they plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos at the same time. With terrific writing by Ted Griffin, smart directing by Steven Soderbergh, and a plot that continually flips the script on what you expect is going to happen, Ocean's Eleven is an incredibly fun film. Like the original, which starred powerhouses Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin, 2001's take on the film had its own star-studded cast of Bernie Mac (Guess Who), Brad Pitt (Fight Club), Elliot Gould (M*A*S*H*), Don Cheadle (Crash), Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting), and Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III).

While having so many big names in a large ensemble cast could make for a hectic time, each of these actors works well together, making the film all the more enjoyable. Upon its release, Oceans Eleven grossed a whopping $450 million worldwide against its $85 million budget, making it a huge success, and spawning multiple sequels, including Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, and Ocean's Eight. An all-female-led Oceans Eight served as a spin-off in 2018, starring Sandra Bullock (Miss Congeniality), Cate Blanchett (Carol), Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises), Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd), Mindy Kaling (The Office), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), and popstar Rihanna as the team that comes together to pull off a heist at New York City's annual Met Gala.

WATCH ON MAX

'3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Image via Lionsgate

Fifty years after the original 1954 film, 3:10 to Yuma was reimagined by director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari). Starring Russell Crowe (Lés Miserables) and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), the film follows rancher Dan Evans (Bale) as he agrees to transport outlaw Ben Wade (Crowe) to Yuma Prison. Evan's motives are simple - to redeem himself in the eyes of his son, William (Logan Lerman) - but the journey is anything but.

3:10 to Yuma was nominated for two Academy Awards, including "Best Score" by Marco Beltrami (i, Robot), and a Screen Actor's Guild nomination for "Best Cast in a Motion Picture," for Crowe, Bale, Lerman, Best Foster (Hell or High Water), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), Vinessa Shaw (Eyes Wide Shut), Peter Fonda (Easy Rider), and Dallas Roberts (Dallas Buyer's Club). Critics praised the film for its sharp direction by Mangold, as well as the performances of Bale and Crowe. Most impressively, many audiences hail this remake as superior than the original, a true sign of success for anyone attempting to do the same thing, but better.

WATCH ON PEACOCK