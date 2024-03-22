The Big Picture The music by The Jeff Healey Band is always on point in Road House.

Despite its flaws, Road House ensures a fun time best enjoyed with friends and beer.

Explosive action scenes drive Road House, but performances can be cringeworthy.

There is a scene in Rowdy Herrington’s 1989 cult classic Road House in which the main character, Dalton, played by certified 80s heartthrob Patrick Swayze, rips a man’s throat out with his bare hands. Here's how it plays out: Dalton is recovering from the hottest of dates with his love interest, Dr. Elizabeth Clay (Kelly Lynch), when one of his enemy's minions, Jimmy (Marshall Teague), blows up the house of the very nice farmer that agreed to offer him board during his stay at Jasper, Missouri. Enraged, Dalton jumps Jimmy as he's trying to get away on his motorcycle and engages in a fight that ends with the aforementioned throat-ripping. Disgusted, Elizabeth walks away from Dalton, leaving him to drag Jimmy's corpse across the lake toward the house of his rival, who just so happens to live on the other shore.

This scene tells us a lot of what we need to know about Road House, a so-bad-it’s-good film that has just gotten itself thrown into the Hollywood remake machine. First and foremost, it tells us that the movie’s action is preposterously absurd. Not only are we supposed to buy Swayze as a literal throat-ripping action hero, but we’re also supposed to accept that a man's throat can be pulled out from his body with the easiest of ease. Secondly, it tells us that everything in its plot is extremely convenient. How many action movies out there dare to make the big bad the hero’s actual neighbor? Finally, as evidenced by Jimmy's infamous line “I used to f**k guys like you in prison," it tells us that Road House is a movie with some awful, awful dialogue. There will never be another film with such terrible comebacks as this one.

All of this is criticism, but, at the same time, it's not. These are precisely the things that make people love Road House. And let's be clear, in case you haven't seen this movie before, you will most likely have the time of your life watching it, especially if you're doing so with a beer and a group of friends. You will embrace the ridiculous action and the bizarre dialogue, you will accept the weirdness of the plot, you will allow the 80s sexism and homophobia to wash over you, and you will have fun. In spite of yourself, you will have fun. After the fun is over, though, or even while you're still enjoying it, you'll have to come to terms with the mess that you just saw.

‘Road House’s Action Kicks In With Both Feet at the Same Time

The problems with Road House begin right as the movie starts. Forget about the fact that we take eons to get to the film’s first action scene, because Herrington and screenwriters R. Lance Hill and Hilary Henkin have other ways of showing what a BAMF their protagonist is. They want us to know that Dalton is a cool, commandeering figure, so they show him being all collected in a corner, avoiding needless fights, and ordering his men around with nothing but his eyes. Part of the point of his character is that he doesn’t believe in violence unless it is absolutely necessary, and Herrington, Hill, and Henkin get that point across in the first ten minutes or so of screentime, even though it is somewhat bizarre to watch Patrick Swayze just gazing from his spot at the counter as bar fights erupt all around him. Furthermore, even though the action takes a while to kick in, when it does, it is with both feet at the same time. We’re talking explosions, ultra-choreographed brawls, shootouts, and monster trucks driving over car dealerships. If you dream of an action sequence, Road House probably has it - as long, of course, as you stay within basic real-world confines.

No, when we say that Road House’s problems begin when the movie begins, we’re talking about the film’s extremely odd premise. Now, the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring remake has as its main character a former UFC champion who gets hired as a roadhouse cooler, and that makes some semblance of sense. In the original film, however, we seem to be transported to a parallel reality in which nightclub bouncers are some sort of nationwide celebrities. In this universe, Missouri bar owner Frank Tilghman (Kevin Tighe) travels all the way to New York to hire the best security guard that money can buy so that he can rid his business of problems like constant fights, stealing, and drug dealing, as well as the people responsible for them. Swayed by Tilghman’s generous offer, James Dalton comes to the small town of Jasper, where he finds the situation much more complicated than what he signed up for.

You see, the scoundrels that spend their nights drinking and wrecking Tilghman’s Double Deuce are the least of Jasper’s problems. The town is also suffering under the thumb of would-be mobster Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara), a millionaire who has the police in his pocket and who extorts exorbitant amounts of money from local businessmen. When he fires a dishonest bartender who also happens to be Wesley’s nephew from the Double Deuce, Dalton ends up with a problem on his hands. And upon getting involved with a local woman and making a couple of friends whose livelihoods are threatened by Wesley, it all becomes personal. It isn’t long before Dalton enlists the help of his mentor and fellow celebrity bouncer, a man who insists on calling him “mijo” despite being named Wade Garrett (an extremely handsome Sam Elliott), to help him put Wesley in his place.

‘Road House’ Is a Western Dressed in an 80s Getup

After following this plot for a while, you eventually come to the conclusion that Road House is the wrong kind of movie. As in, it is not the movie it was supposed to be. Road House shouldn’t be a contemporary 80s action flick, as its story and its characters make no sense for that genre and time period. Road House was supposed to be, and maybe to some extent it is, a Western. Just think about it for a second: in a much smaller world, Dalton is a famous/infamous lone gunman who gets hired to clean up a disgraced saloon and finds himself in the way of the town’s de facto owner. He then asks for help from a fellow gunman, with some extra experience under his belt, to rid the town of such influences, for the sheriff simply cannot be trusted. Eventually, he emboldens the locals to take matters into their own hands and fight for their rights.

Road House knows that it is a Western. The movie knowingly plays with tropes of the genre, transporting them to an 80s action flick. There’s even a “hold down the fort” shootout scene as Dalton storms Wesley’s mansion and a line subverting the classic “This town isn’t big enough for both of us”. The movie has eternal cowboy Sam Elliott as one of its stars, for crying out loud! It knows very well what it is doing. However, the fact that Road House is self-aware in how it plays with genre doesn’t mean that it understands how poorly constructed it is. Road House is not satire, though it can unintentionally be read as such. It is written right there, on every random plot twist and every ill-conceived comeback, that it takes itself at least somewhat seriously. Furthermore, we have to come to terms with the fact that, if it were satire, it would feature some better performances.

‘Road House’s Chaotic Plot Seems to Work by Improv Rules

Plot-wise, Road House seems to work by improv rules. It’s as if the two screenwriters are constantly playing “yes, and…” with one another. Dalton is a celebrity bouncer who gets sent to Missouri. Yes, and he gets in the way of a good-for-nothing millionaire. Yes, and he falls in love with said millionaire’s former flame. Yes, and he has secretly killed a man in his past in a case that may or may not have been self-defense, we are never quite sure. And so on, and so forth. Without spoiling too much - because, trust us, you want to check that out for yourself -, the movie ends in the most bizarre turn of events possible, one that makes us wonder why Dalton even necessary to begin with.

But, when it comes to films like Road House, all of these flaws are turned into qualities. Let’s be honest here, no one watches this movie expecting a masterpiece. People usually know what they’re in for, and if they don’t, it becomes quite clear right by the time that Dalton makes his way to the allegedly shabby stable he calls home only for it to look like the greatest Airbnb in all of Missouri. (Seriously, Sunshine Parker’s Emmett could make some real money out of that place.)

In the end, there is no disguising Road House as a good movie, but it is not a good movie that we want when we pick it out on streaming. We want the mess, the chaos, the impossible horniness, the explosions, and all that jazz. Every negative thing you can say about Road House ultimately works in its favor. So, yeah, go for it. Enjoy this out-of-place western as it deserves to be enjoyed. And if nothing does it for you, there are at least some solid 80s rock bops in the soundtrack, courtesy of The Jeff Healey Band.

