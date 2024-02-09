The Big Picture Jake Gyllenhaal shares training video for upcoming Road House remake, showing the effort behind his body transformation for the role.

Gyllenhaal warns fans not to try his intense training at home.

The film will have a lot of UFC action and features real-life UFC superstar Conor McGregor as the antagonist.

Fans are highly anticipating Jake Gyllenhaal’s upcoming Road House remake, where he plays Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys and pits him against real-life UFC superstar Conor McGregor, as the antagonist. While their final showdown in the film will be something to look forward to, Gyllenhaal recently shared a training video showcasing all the efforts that went behind making a fight believable.

The brief video sees Gyllenhaal, in training with wrestler Steve Brown, and is seen throwing some punches but that’s not all, in the later part of the clip, we can see him taking several punches on his torso, just like the real-life wrestlers. The actor playfully warns fans “Do not try this at home.” The video only elaborates on all the heavy-duty effort that went into Gyllenhaal’s body transformation to portray an athlete.

‘Road House’ Will Have a Lot of UFC Action

Directed by Edge of Tomorrow filmmaker Doug Liman and is a "playful reimagining" of the 1989 cult classic starring Patrick Swayze, a renowned “cooler” with a mysterious past. The upcoming feature takes its cue from the original but portrays Gyllenhaal as an ex-UFC player who takes up a job with a local roadhouse. However things take a turn when upon arrival he realizes that all is not as it seems, and he has taken up a job that will take a lot more than just cooling off people or breaking up a fight.

Close

The feature is going all in with the UFC elements as for production, Gyllenhaal appeared at the UFC 285 event in Las Vegas, where he took part in a staged bout within the Octagon against UFC veteran Jay Hieron. The behind-the-scenes training video looks like just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fully embodying the part. The movie also casts Daniela Melchior as Ellie, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, McGregor as Knox, J. D. Pardo, Arturo Castro, Joaquim de Almeida, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Lukas Gage. Further rounding off the cast are Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B. K. Cannon, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, Bob Menery, Kevin Carroll and Jay Hieron.

Road House will make its world premiere at SXSW on March 8 and will be released worldwide on March 21 on Prime Video. You can check out the new video below and know more about the film with our guide here.