The Big Picture Prime Video's remake of Road House was a hit, drawing 50 million viewers in just two weekends.

Jake Gyllenhaal shines as a former fighter turned bouncer in this action-packed new take on the classic.

Director Doug Liman, known for Edge of Tomorrow, delivers with complex action in this thrilling remake.

Prime Video was always confident in their new version of Road House, believing that a new iteration of the 1989 classic directed by Rowdy Herrington would keep audiences on the edge of their seats. It appears that the gamble worked for the streaming platform, with Prime Video announcing through their social media accounts that the movie was viewed by 50 million people during the first two weekends it was available on their catalog. An action hero wasn't going to let anyone stand in his way, and Doug Liman's latest project has officially turned out to be a successful endeavor for everyone involved.

Road House follows Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal), a former mixed martial arts fighter who scams competitors on the independent circuit for a living. After initially turning down the opportunity to work as a bouncer for the titular establishment, Dalton changes his mind and begins an unpredictable journey at The Road House. Even with Knox (Conor McGregor) sent to hunt him down, Dalton doesn't know when to quit, eventually dealing with any threat criminal organizations throw at him. The unlikely hero also developed a romance with Ellie (Daniela Melchior), who kept the fact that she was the mayor's daughter as a secret.

Doug Liman brought his own version of Road House to life, but the filmmaker is no stranger to expanding his abilities when it comes to directing complex action sequences. Liman previously worked on Edge of Tomorrow, the time-traveling drama starring Tom Cruise as a hero who has to live the same day over and over again. Recently, Liman worked with some of the industry's biggest stars in Chaos Walking, the dystopian tale starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley as two young people trying to survive in a world where Viola Eade is the only woman on the planet.

What's Next for Jake Gyllenhaal?

Jake Gyllenhaal proved once again that he can be a trustworthy action hero in Road House, where he took Dalton through a seemingly endless series of violent fights. But the actor is currently working on a new project, which is set to be very different from what audiences saw in the successful Prime Video film. Gyllenhaal is set to star in Guy Ritchie's next movie, alongside Henry Cavill and Eiza González. While details regarding his role or the plot of the movie are tightly kept under wraps, Gyllenhaal is ready to follow his performance in Road House with something as engaging as what he has delivered over the course of his career.

Road House is now available for streaming on Prime Video.