The Big Picture The 80s classic Road House is a Western in disguise, featuring epic showdowns and a classic good vs evil storyline.

While Road House is set in modern times, it features a trademark of the Western genre by focusing on an outlaw.

Sam Elliott brings his cowboy charm to the film as Wade Garett, making Road House a Western cult favorite.

He's the miracle they never dared pray for. He is, of course, Patrick Swayze, and he is the legendary bouncer John Dalton. Road House has become a pop culture treasure, thanks to its encapsulation of everything that made the 80s so great and ridiculous. From the mullets to the flannels and rock and roll, it's pulsing with 80s memorabilia. Swayze is one of the most recognizable stars from the late 80s and 90s, and he gave one of his most iconic performances in Road House. Born and raised in Texas, Swazye brings his southern swagger to the big screen as a philosophical practicing bouncer and sets the stage as a dangerous outlaw.

Road House is a Western in disguise, sneakily trading in mountains and horses for dingy dive bars and monster trucks. The film co-stars the southern legend Sam Elliott as a tough old bouncer who can still wither any enemy with a stare and Kelly Lynch as a no-nonsense doctor who falls in love with Dalton despite her better judgment. Of course, a Western is only as good as its villain, and Road House has one mean man dealing out death and destruction. An unhinged Bob Gazzara rounds out the cast as an evil crime lord, and from there, Road House is an epic tale of good versus evil with wild outlaws at every turn.

Road House A mysterious bouncer rolls into town to save the local bar from death and destruction. Attempting to rid the townspeople from the evil clutches of a local crime lord, John Dalton becomes an unlikely hero. Release Date May 19, 1989 Director Rowdy Herrington Cast Patrick swayze , Kelly Lynch , Sam Elliott , Ben Gazzara , Marshall R. Teague , Julie Michaels , Red West , Sunshine Parker Runtime 114 Minutes Writers R. Lance Hill , Hilary Henkin Studio(s) United Artists

What is 'Road House' About?

Recently, the 1989 cult classic has received a second life, with the Jake Gyllenhaal remake hitting Prime Video. Similarly, the original is set at the most dangerous, dirty bar in the south, The Double Deuce. Bar fights, drug dealings, and nudity occur on a nightly basis, so the bar's owner, Tilgham (Kevin Tighe), seeks out the help of bouncer John Dalton (Swayze). A loner who keeps to himself, Dalton walks into town and not only helps clean up the bar but also cleans up the town's corruption. This becomes an issue for the sadistic crime boss, Brad Wesley (Gazzara), who runs a criminal enterprise that entails stealing from every local business. As the coveted Elizabeth "Doc" Clay (Lynch) simultaneously falls in love with Dalton, temperatures rise as Wesley simmers with jealousy. Dalton becomes the wish everyone in town has prayed for and wages a war against Wesley and his muscled crew to save the soul of the southern town.

A Mullet-Sporting Patrick Swayze Has Epic Showdowns

Image via United Artists

Swayze was the perfect starring vehicle for Road House, made for its realistic choreography throughout the bars and back roads. Swayze had just found a new level of fame after starring as a ballroom instructor, Johnny Castle, in the 1987 hit Dirty Dancing. Audiences were star-struck by his dance movies, reminiscent of old Hollywood movie stars. That's why he was the ideal man for such a physical role in Road House. Swayze fully utilizes his dance training and is show-stopping in his fight scenes, as he high-kicks and brutally juts with grace.

Patrick Swayze tears out a throat in Road House with his bare hands. This is Road House's best fight scene, occurring in the third act when Dalton becomes fed up with Wesley's destruction. They're using fists instead of rifles, but the showdown is just as intense as any final shoot-out in any Western. Facing off with the crazed ex-con Jimmy by the lake, Dalton is no longer the cool, yoga-practicing bouncer. He becomes the loose cannon we all knew was simmering underneath. When Jimmy pulls out his gun, Dalton acts in the only way he can, by tearing out his throat. Dalton strikes like a viper, performing the maneuver that is the film's crowning jewel. It's an unforgettable, over-the-top, gruesome moment and part of what has made the film become a long-lasting 80s cult classic.

Sam Elliott is the Ultimate Cowboy in 'Road House'

Image via United Artists

Although Sam Elliott may not be sporting a cowboy hat in Road House, he is a cowboy at heart. Elliott was born to be in the Westerns, and here, he plays the tough, southern bouncer Wade Garett, who is like a father figure to Dalton. Calling Dalton "mijo," a Spanish term for son, Elliott sports luscious salt n' pepper locks and his trademark mustache as he comes to his friend's aid. Elliott shines in all his scenes and goes full action star, punching and kicking Wesley's bad men. It's a beloved role within Elliott's western-defining career and features him fighting and swearing in ways he hadn't done before. Though he's a bouncer, he carries all the elements of a cowboy minus having a horse and misbehaves all over town as he launches bad men out of the Double Deuces with a finesse only Elliot can hold.

'Road House' Is A Classic Western in Disguise, Similar to 'Pale Rider'

Close

As the tall, dark, mysterious stranger waltzes into the town bar, there's no denying Road House is a western. Swayze takes the task of playing the elusive stranger in stride, giving a fantastic performance as the peace-practicing bouncer in a dangerous town that forces his hands at violence. He calls back memories of the brooding outlaws who would ride into town on a horse to save the townspeople from the local bad guys in films like Shane or Pale Rider. Sporting a mullet rather than a cowboy hat, Swayze's character is very similar to Clint Eastwood's performance in Pale Rider, as a reserved loner who becomes the town's savior.

Swayze's southern twang reads true as he contemplates right versus wrong in Road House and has countless one-liners. He most famously states, "Nobody ever wins a fight," and is haunted by his mysterious past that entailed more death and crime. That is what makes the film so reminiscent of fellow Western classics like Pale Rider, or the equally similar High Planes Drifter. Eastwood's character, Preacher, rides into town and stumbles upon people who are desperate for a hero, and he fills those shoes whether he likes it or not. Both Dalton and Preacher are stoic, but their love shines through in their actions as they destroy the countless evils the men have caused in town. While Road House is set in modern times, its timelessness will always remain due to its use of the Western genre's favorite subject: the outlaw.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Road House is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max