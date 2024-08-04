Roadtrip! Whether it's through a zombie apocalypse (Zombieland), a nation at war with itself (Civil War), or a rock band tour (Almost Famous), taking a long ride through the countryside is an inherently fun and exciting way to tell a story. It's so unpredictable. Anyone can join the ride at any time, and any character can be left on the side of the road. Likewise, anything can happen outside the vehicle, and the characters can either watch it pass them by or get out and engage. The world is the writer's oyster, unbound by conventional storytelling and expansive in geographical scope. Some of the best road movies of this century are also simply among the best movies of the century.

With the endless possibilities at their disposal, the best road movies know better than to just let everything unfold at random. Like most of the greats, they are character-driven (get it?)—never losing sight of the plot and themes that revved these asphalt odysseys into life in the first place. The following ten works follow that narrative map, refuse to veer off course for no reason, and wind up in the land of perfection.

10 'Midnight Run' (1988)

Directed by Martin Brest

Robert de Niro's best movies tend to be more serious, but Midnight Run shows that he can do comedy just as well. As Jack Walsh, he plays a bad-tempered bounty hunter who's tasked with escorting a man called The Duke (Charles Gordon) from New York City to Las Vegas. The volatile relationship these two men have makes for a buddy action-comedy that's consistently fun, and the music throughout (especially that electric slide guitar) set the tone perfectly.

Another bounty hunter, a crime boss, and the FBI all want The Duke, too. This results in hilarious team-ups, betrayals, and negotiations. The car chases are great, and Jack's character arc over the course of the movie is surprisingly compelling. We sympathize more and more with the guy as the movie progresses, and the final scene is both rewarding and well-earned. A movie like this could have just been phoned in, but its nuances help keep the audience guessing, laughing, thrilled, and totally invested in these characters.

9 'Easy Rider' (1969)

Directed by Dennis Hopper

One of the most influential counterculture movies starts off with some cocaine. No surprises there. Easy Rider is about two hippies (Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper) taking to the road on their Harleys for Mardi Gras. Stellar music comes with them, which is even less surprising from one of the quintessential 60s movies. When Wyatt (Fonda) leaves his watch behind, he's leaving behind anything that can prevent him from being totally free, grounded, at one with the world.

Easy Rider very much has the feel of an independent film. It has some unorthodox transitions, for instance; a scene tends to flicker into the next, as if the viewer were blinking awake from one space and time into another. Perhaps it evokes how, every day, these friends discover a new way of living. Jack Nicholson's breakout role as a lawyer with a drinking habit sticks around for less than half the movie, but he certainly makes a big impression while he's here. His character's speech sums up what this unconventional, seminal narrative is about: freedom, the tragic search for self-discovery, and prejudice.

8 'Nebraska' (2013)

Directed by Alexander Payne

Bruce Dern deservedly won Best Actor at Cannes for his performance as a stubborn old man who tries to walk from Montana to Nebraska. He thinks he's won a huge sweepstakes prize, even though everyone around him knows it's clearly a scam. But the man is so persistent that his estranged son (Will Forte) drives him there, leading to one of the best comedy-dramas of the century so far.

Directed by Alexander Payne, Nebraska is a story in which this aging patriarch is given an opportunity for redemption. This farce of a road trip becomes a journey to the past, one where the guy's kids and the audience learn just how complicated he is. With June Squibb playing his wife (for which she got an Oscar nod), this movie has lots of humor, pathos, and moments of discovery. It also has one of the best soundtracks of the 2010s, effectively making it one of the best black-and-white movies of the century so far.

7 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Mad Max: Fury Road is basically a two-hour chase, so the action sequences and practical effects better be on point. They are, and at a time when the modern blockbuster had become largely dependent on CGI and green screen. Critics hailed it for its strong direction and impressively comprehensive action sequences—especially given how complex some of them are.

Another thing this film has going for it would be its minimal dialogue. Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy are able to use their faces and bodies to express their characters' motivations and development throughout this violent story. This is one of the best desert movies of all time, but it's also one of the most aggressive. With an extremely satisfying ending and more than enough nuance to set itself far above the previous Mad Max movies, this is just about as perfect as action films get. Buckle up.

6 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Directed by Arthur Penn

One of the movies that sparked the Hollywood New Wave, Bonnie and Clyde is based on a string of bank robberies during the Great Depression. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunawaye star as the crime-savvy couple the film is about. Clyde persuades Bonnie to join him in his life of crime, but it turns out that life with him isn't always what it's cracked up to be. At a time when anti-establishment sentiments were high, Bonnie and Clyde heavily influenced the counter-culture wave of films that closed out the sixties and continued afterward.

This road movie was so well done that it also more or less started the trend of movies that would largely take place on the road, have criminals as the protagonists, and lead to a tragic end (including a few movies on this list). It's hard for a free narrative structure to maintain a good pace and not get bogged down in meandering scenes, but Bonnie and Clyde showed everybody how not to fall into that trap.

5 'Y Tu Mamá También' (2001)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuaron's Y Tu Mamá También begins with sex scenes the two main characters (played by Diego Luna and Julio Zapata) have with their respective girlfriends. They're teenagers, they're immature, and they're horny. After her husband admits to cheating, Luisa (Maribel Verdu) decides to join them on a trip to a beach they made up on the spot to impress her. It seems every time the narrator speaks, he brings up death, wealth disparity, social upheaval, or backstory that deepens our understanding of each person. Notice how the camera pans away from the main characters enjoying themselves to show the viewers a car accident, or restaurant staff cleaning dishes.

The narration is key, as it gives this coming-of-age tale a darker, more mature undertone that looks at the big picture. This isn't a silly comedy about a few misfits; this is a celebration of living life to the fullest and becoming aware of the outside world as you learn about yourself. Though some scenes are too explicit for many people's taste, those who can get past that will find this to be a beautiful story of friendship, class, betrayal, and love.

4 'Thelma and Louise' (1991)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Wonderfully written by Callie Khouri, Thelma & Louise takes the Bonnie and Clyde archetype and puts a comedic, feminist twist on it. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis were each nominated for their impeccable performances. One of the funniest moments is when Thelma calls her husband and immediately knows he's called the police. Christopher McDonald is hilarious, and Harvey Keitel combines his no-nonsense persona with sympathy for the women he's chasing.

Ridley Scott, known so well for creating alternative and unfamiliar worlds, presents a point of view that was so rare in popular cinema at the time that, to many viewers, this story about two women on the run might have appeared similarly otherworldly. It's difficult to balance such dark material with humor, but the script, score, performances, and direction keep the tone in all the right lanes. The result is a tragic yet life-affirming film that helped pave the way for more female-empowering stories.

3 'Badlands' (1973)

Directed by Terrence Malick

Terrence Malick's 1973 debut is one of his best works, and it's certainly his easiest to follow. Based on the true story of a 1958 killing spree carried out by a man (Martin Sheen) and a high school girl (Sissy Spacek), Badlands takes a much more contemplative take on the Bonnie and Clyde structure. Malick's narrators can be a bit overdone in his later works, but Spacek does a great job of sounding real (if detached) and immersing the audience in the action.

Beautifully directed with what feels like emotionless objectivity towards the senseless murders, Badlands avoids an explicit message and leaves the audience in a state of meditation. How weird to inspire wonder for the human condition in a story about a sociopathic former trash collector killing innocent people. Nihilism meets Malick's mysticism in what Roger Ebert called a film with "no symbols to note or lessons to learn. What comes through more than anything is the enormous loneliness of the lives these two characters lived, together and apart."