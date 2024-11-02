One of the most beloved children's authors of all time, British writer Roald Dahl was renowned for his imaginative storytelling and ability to blend the whimsical with the macabre. He began writing in the 1940s, initially penning stories for adults before turning to children's literature, where he achieved global fame. These works, including classics like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and The BFG, are known for their quirky characters, dark humor, and inventive plots.

In particular, his stories often center on resourceful children who triumph over cruel or neglectful adults, appealing to young readers' sense of justice. In this regard, they combine fantastical elements with real-life challenges, giving them a deeper resonance. A testament to their appeal, Dahl's books remain popular and continue to be adapted frequently. Here are the ten best of them, according to the users of the book review site Goodreads.

10 'Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator' (1972)

Rating: 3.68/5

"Did I tell you I’ve been working on a new invention? A fantastic new thing?" In this one, Dahl continues the fantastical adventures of Charlie Bucket following the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. This time, Charlie, his family, and Willy Wonka find themselves hurtling through space in the Great Glass Elevator. Their misadventures lead them to encounter the Vermicious Knids, a species of alien monsters bent on destruction.

It's not as good as the first book, but Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator is still a lot better than it might have been and is definitely enjoyable. The author generally didn't write sequels and it shows. There's more exposition than usual, for example. On the positive side, however, Charlie shows a lot of character development. He's more confident and shows more initiative than he did in the first story. For this reason, the book is still likely to please fans of the original.

9 'The Twits' (1980)

Rating: 3.97/5

"If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face." The Twits tells the hilariously grotesque story of Mr. and Mrs. Twit, two vile individuals who delight in playing cruel pranks on each other and mistreating the animals they keep in captivity. The novel follows their escalating nastiness as they grow uglier and more spiteful with each passing day. However, the tables eventually turn when the animals devise a clever plan to exact revenge.

The book is delightfully gross and dark, with most of the fun stemming from the pranks. They include Mr. Twit making his wife float into the sky and Mrs. Twit replacing her husband's spaghetti with worms. This playful macabre-ness has cemented The Twits as one of the most beloved British children's books ever (and makes the release of a censored version last year all the more irritating). An animated film adaptation is set for release next year.

8 'James and the Giant Peach' (1961)

Rating: 4.03/5

"We may see a Giant Peach, or a house in the sky, but we should never refuse to believe it." James and the Giant Peach tells the story of James Henry Trotter, an orphan whose life changes when he accidentally spills a magical potion near a barren peach tree, causing one peach to grow to an enormous size. James enters the peach and embarks on a thrilling journey across the ocean, accompanied by a group of anthropomorphic insect friends.

The book is whimsical and full of adventure. The protagonists face dangerous challenges, including sharks and cloud-men, ultimately forming a close-knit family. In addition to the fun, there's also an unusual amount of meanness here for a kids' book. This is one of its strengths, as it treats the young reader with respect, assuming them to be capable of handling a little darkness. This is also present in the terrific Tim Burton-produced, Henry Selick-directed film adaptation.

7 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (1970)

Rating: 4.08/5

"I understand what you’re saying, and your comments are valuable, but I'm going to ignore your advice." The protagonist here is a clever and resourceful fox who outwits three cruel farmers—Boggis, Bunce, and Bean—to steal food for his family. The farmers are determined to catch him, resorting to drastic measures like digging up his burrow and laying siege to his home. However, their relentless efforts are no match for Mr. Fox's gutsy and ingenuity.

This is a delightful story that children will find engaging, with a plot full of delectable twists. The story is populated by bold and memorable characters, and Dahl's writing style is endlessly enjoyable. Fantastic Mr. Fox is only 96 pages but it's filled to the brim with great lines and quirky shenanigans. Wes Anderson took these elements and amplified them tenfold in his brilliant stop-motion adaptation, which is probably the best movie based on Dahl's work.

6 'George's Marvellous Medicine' (1981)

Rating: 4.03/5

"Never grow up. Always down." George’s Marvellous Medicine centers on young George Kranky, who lives with his parents and his cantankerous grandmother. Tired of his grandmother’s mean-spirited ways, George decides to concoct a special medicine to cure her unpleasantness. Using an assortment of household items, George creates a potion that has extraordinary effects. When his grandmother drinks it, she grows to an enormous size, setting off a series of hilarious and chaotic events.

Here, Dahl gleefully riffs on the "Drink Me" potions from Alice in Wonderland. The resulting story is a cheeky blend of disparate elements: humor and horror, cruelty and innocence, mischief and revenge. The potion itself is ironically gross, consisting of ingredients like toothpaste, antifreeze, paraffin, and gin. Once again, the creative, surreal writing is nicely complemented by Blake's drawings. Like Fantastic Mr. Fox, the book is under 100 pages long, making it a great, breezy story for younger readers. Just don't try the potion at home.

5 'Boy: Tales of Childhood' (1984)

Rating: 4.07/5

"An autobiography is a book a person writes about his own life and it is usually full of all sorts of boring details. This is not an autobiography." In a pivot from his usual zany fiction, Boy: Tales of Childhood is Dahl's account of his early years (even if he insists it's not an autobiography). Specifically, it offers readers a glimpse into the experiences that shaped his life and writing.

The book is filled with vivid and often humorous anecdotes about his time in boarding school, his Norwegian heritage, and the strict discipline of British education in the early 20th century. The author recalls memorable incidents such as being caned by headmasters, the pleasures of sweet shops, and a terrifying encounter with a doctor who didn’t believe in anesthesia. However, there are also tragedies in his life, making Boy a surprisingly poignant entry in Dahl's bibliography. It's also an intriguing snapshot of life in the UK in the 1920s and '30s.

4 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (1964)

Rating: 4.16/5

"A little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men." Possibly Dahl's most famous work, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory centers on Charlie Bucket, a poor boy who wins a golden ticket to visit Willy Wonka's magical chocolate factory. Along with four other children, Charlie embarks on a tour of the factory, where each child's flaws lead to their humorous and sometimes bizarre downfall. Charlie's kindness and humility set him apart from the other cretinous kids.

Creative and larger-than-life, the book has charmed generations of readers and is a classic of children's literature. It has since served as the basis for two feature adaptations, several animated series, and a spin-off about Wonka; a testament to its enduring appeal. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has since been cited as an influence on many kids' books, including Harry Potter. Tim Burton said of it, "I responded to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory because it respected the fact that children can be adults."

3 'The Witches' (1981)

Rating: 4.18/5

"They look just like ordinary women [...] That is why they are so hard to catch." Another gloriously grim tale in the vein of The Twits, The Witches focuses on an unnamed boy who discovers that witches are real—and that they despise children. These witches, led by the terrifying Grand High Witch, have a plan to turn all children into mice. After being transformed into a mouse himself, the boy must use his newfound small size to thwart the witches' evil plan before it's too late.

An enjoyable and easy read, The Witches features wonderfully crafted prose that is often downright funny. Despite its dark tone, it's filled with Dahl's signature wackiness, blending elements of horror with adventure. As a result, it's a pitch-perfect balance of lightness and scariness, just creepy enough to keep young readers hooked but not terrified. This is also the case for the 1990 film adaptation directed by Nicolas Roeg.

2 'The BFG' (1982)

Rating: 4.23/5

"Dreams is full of mystery and magic... Do not try to understand them." In The BFG, Sophie, a young orphan, is taken by the Big Friendly Giant to the land of giants. Unlike the other giants, who eat humans, the BFG survives on a diet of snozzcumbers and captures dreams to distribute to children at night. Together, Sophie and the BFG hatch a plan to stop the evil, child-eating giants by seeking the help of the Queen of England.

One of the standout elements in The BFG is Dahl's playful use of language. The giants, particularly the BFG himself, speak in a wonderfully peculiar manner, filled with made-up words, spoonerisms, and puns. He has memorable lines like "By gum frog!" and "Let’s wait for the gun and flames to begin." With its quirky writing and engaging plot, the story quickly captured imaginations, going on to sell a whopping 37 million copies as of 2009, with many still being sold every year.

1 'Matilda' (1988)

Rating: 4.33/5

"Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty." Dahl's highest-rated book on Goodreads is the tale of Matilda Wormwood, a brilliant young girl with neglectful, abusive parents and a cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. As her frustrations with the adults in her life grow, Matilda discovers that she has telekinetic powers. Using her newfound ability, Matilda takes revenge on Miss Trunchbull. It's like a fun, kid-friendly alternate reality version of Carrie.

Matilda is a celebration of the power of knowledge and kindness, with a strong message about standing up to bullies. The writing is typically stellar here, vividly bringing Matilda's world to life, from the stifling atmosphere of her home to the sparse and simple nature of Miss Honey’s cottage. The engaging characters and fast-paced plot quickly won Matilda a legion of fans, and its popularity has only grown in the decades since. The novel has been ranked by multiple publications, including Time and the BBC, as one of the best children's books of all time.

