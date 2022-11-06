The classic tale of Roald Dahl’s Matilda has been made into a musical, though if you aren’t an avid theatergoer you might not have known about the stage production until Netflix announced that they were turning the West End hit into a streamable extravaganza. This colorful, family-friendly comedy will bring with it grander emotional character arcs, catchy tunes about how revolting children are, and an expansion of the well-loved story that we know and love. If you’re looking to learn more about the magical Matilda musical, we’ve put together this easy-to-navigate guide to help you find everything you need to know before seeing the fantastical film.

Image via Netflix

When and Where Will Matilda the Musical Be Released?

Luckily, you won’t have to go all the way to Broadway to see Matilda the Musical this holiday season. Thanks to Netflix, you’ll be able to stream the fantasy film from home, making it perfect for families with small children who can’t sit through a theater production just yet, or adults who want to relive their childhood and eat an entire chocolate cake by themselves in the privacy of their homes. And if you are craving a theatrical experience (minus the chocolate cake), then you can check if the film is coming to your local theater during its limited release.

Get yourself a good friend like you read about in books, an entire chocolate cake, and a seat in front of your perfectly good telly or local cinema - Matilda will be released in select theaters on December 9, followed by a streaming release on December 25, 2022.

Watch the Trailer for Matilda the Musical

Released on June 15, 2022, the first trailer gives viewers a sneak peek at the reimagined world of Matilda, including the towering, gated school, the terrifying Headmistress Trunchbull, and a snippet of the fan-favorite song “Revolting Children”. Also, visible in the preview are the memorable scenes of Bruce Bogtrotter eating the enormous chocolate cake, and Amanda Thripp being hammer-thrown over the schoolyard fence by her pigtails. The second trailer for the movie was released on October 13, which you can check out below:

Who's In the Matilda the Musical Cast?

Up-and-coming actress Alisha Weir takes on the titular role of Matilda Wormwood. This will be Weir’s first role in a children's movie, having previously acted in horror and thrillers such as the 2018 film Don’t Leave Home. Award-winning actress Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility) will portray the ever-angry, glad to have never been a child, Miss Trunchbull. Based on what we have seen so far, Thompson is doing the character justice, sneering under her tight bun as she strikes fear into the children of Crunchem Hall, just as Pam Ferris did in the 1996 film adaptation. We hope we get to hear Thompson say the classic Trunchbull line, “the apple never rots far from the tree” before throwing bold little Matilda into the chokey. We can feel the nostalgic fear washing over us already!

Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die) will portray the wonderfully kind, warm, and insightful character, Miss Honey. Andrea Riseborough (Birdman) will appear as Mrs. Wormwood, the self-absorbed neglectful mother who was previously portrayed by Cheers actress Rhea Perlman. Stephen Graham (Snatch) will take on the role of Mr. Wormwood. Graham has rather large shoes to fill, taking on the role that was previously portrayed by Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor/producer Danny DeVito. DeVito not only acted in the 1996 adaptation of Matilda, but also produced, directed, and narrated the film as well. His rendition of the sleazy used car salesmen was unforgettable, as he talked down to his daughter, famously telling her “I’m smart, you’re dumb, I’m big, you’re small, I’m right, you’re wrong, and there’s nothing you can do about it!”

Additionally, Meesha Garbett (Cats) will appear as Matilda’s new school friend Hortensia. Miss Honey’s parents will make an appearance in the film, with Carl Spencer (Rocketman) portraying her Escapologist father and Lauren Alexander (Death on the Nile) as her acrobat mother. Charlie Hodson-Prior takes on the cake-eating role of Bruce Bogtrotter in his first credited role. Rei Yamauchi Fulker will appear as Matilda’s classmate Lavender, and Winter Jarrett-Glasspool takes on the pigtailed role of Amanda Thripp.

How Does Matilda the Musical Differ From the Original Story and Film?

Image via Netflix

Matilda the Musical is an adaptation of the stage musical, rather than a reboot of the 1996 film. While the film and the musical are based on the same source material, the two are very different, and the Netflix adaptation is already hinting at some differences from the musical. The original story, written by author Roald Dahl, was published in 1988 and tells the story of a five-year-old girl who is neglected by her family, finding her only solace in books, which transport her into new worlds. She travels all over the world while sitting in her little room in an English village. Upon starting school at Crunchem Hall, Matilda meets her kind teacher Miss Honey, and the terrifying headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. After being bullied by the Trunch, Matilda suddenly discovers that she has the ability of telekinesis and decides to use her powers for good, getting Miss Honey her house back, and eventually convincing her neglectful parents to leave her behind with her teacher as they flee to Spain after being caught dealing stolen car parts by the police. The 1996 film made some changes to the original story, such as changing the setting from England to America, and Spain to Guam. Additionally, the appearances of the family were changed, as well as Matilda’s age, and the narrative role of Mrs. Phelps is almost entirely removed. Additionally, Matilda’s use of telekinesis is greater in the film than in any other iteration.

The musical deviates from the story in different ways. Taking place in canonical England, the story of the rebellious and bold telekinetic five-year-old focuses on Matilda’s feelings of neglect, with the child lying at school, saying that her home life is great and that her parents are proud of her when in reality they consider her a mistake who they cannot understand. The stage musical had to make changes to the locations of certain scenes due to limited space, and for that reason, the scene in which Matilda visits Miss Honey’s old home does not occur, though the storyline is still present, with the teacher belting out her feelings in the song “My House”. The new film features plot points from the musical in grander, expanded scenes, including the story of the escapologist and the acrobat taking place at a circus surrounded by colorful fireworks, and the lavish maximalist home of the Wormwoods, complete with two pink armchairs placed directly in front of their perfectly good television set. While in the musical Matilda does use her powers, the story doesn't focus on them nearly as much, instead placing Matilda’s true power in her strength, spirit, and intelligence, as well as her drive to change her life for the better.