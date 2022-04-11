See Nicole Kidman eats photos and Alison Brie solve her own murder in this strange new anthology series from Apple and the creators of GLOW

A good anthology series, like a good short story collection, allows creators to explore different facets of a topic, using different tones and even different genres to illustrate some greater truth or truths. Roar, Apple TV’s upcoming anthology series based on the short story collection by the same name, intends to use its format to show “an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today”

What is Roar About?

Roar is an anthology series based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection. Each of its eight, roughly thirty-minute long episodes focuses on a different tale. The stories are largely allegorical, forsaking subtlety to instead use fantastical or magical elements to illuminate the common experiences of modern womanhood. In press releases Apple describes it as “a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds,[which] mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways” Whether it’s the woman whose husband expects her to live on a shelf, or the woman who starts to become invisible, these are not subtle metaphors. That being said they are effective ones, and large sections of the audience are likely to find themselves smiling, or perhaps wincing, in recognition while watching at least a few of these stories unfold on screen.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Roar?

Because of Roar’s anthology format, it is able to have a large and talented cast, with different actresses starring in different episodes. Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman plays Robin, a woman who eats photographs to be able reexperience her most precious memories. Kidman excels at playing seemingly poised and calm characters with strange and painful depths. She was recently in the star-studded Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers and HBO's gripping event series The Undoing. Most recently Kidman received an Academy Award Nomination for playing Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos. Betty Gilpin, best known for her roles in Nurse Jackie and GLOW, plays Amelia, a woman who is literally kept on a shelf like a trophy. Issa Rae, of Insecure fame, plays Wanda, a writer, who slowly finds herself disappearing. Broadway great Cynthia Erivo, known to film fans for earning an Academy Award nomination for playing Harriet Tubman in 2019’s Harriet, plays Ambia, a working mother who keeps finding bite marks on her skin. Alison Brie, known for shows including Community and GLOW, plays a ghost named Becky who is trying to solve her own murder. Tiny Furniture and Godless actress Merritt Wever plays Elisa, a woman who is literally dating a waterfowl. Fivel Stewart (Atypical), Meera Syal (Broadchurch), Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place), Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0), Alfred Molina (Spider-man: No Way Home), and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) among others, also have roles in at least one episode.

Roar’s source material is a 2018 short story collection of the same name by Irish writer Cecelia Ahern. Her short story collection contains 30 short stories, all with titles that start with “The Woman Who…” Some of Ahern’s other popular works include the novels P.S. I Love You and Where Rainbows End. She is an executive producer on Roar.

Roar was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Their previous project, the dramedy GLOW, focused on women’s professional wrestling in the 80s and starred among others, Roar’s Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin. GLOW ran for 3 seasons on Netflix, its fourth season being canceled due to the difficulties of shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic. Both Flahive and Mensch also worked on the Showtime dramedy Nurse Jackie, as did several of Roar's actresses. Roar is Flahive and Mensch’s first project for AppleTV under a deal they have with the streaming service.

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch wrote five of the eight episodes of Roar, with Vera Santamaria, Janine Nabers, and Halley Feiffer each credited for writing one. Nicole Kidman, Cecelia Ahern, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, and Per Saari are among Roar’s executive producers.

Is There a Trailer for Roar?

Apple TV released a trailer for Roar on March 24th. Many of the plots shown in the trailer are clearly based on the short stories in Cecelia Ahern’s book, including “The Woman Who Ate Photographs”, “The Woman Who Was Kept on a Shelf”, “The Woman Who was Fed By a Duck”, “The Woman Who Found Bite Marks on her Skin,” “The Woman Who Disappeared” and “The Woman Who Returned her Husband”. Changes to the ages and occupations of some characters, as well as the choice to give the main characters names instead of simply referring to them as “the woman”, suggests the series may go in its own direction with some of the basic premises introduced in the book. Two other stories shown in the trailer, “The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder” which shows Alison Brie examining her bunny costume clad corpse and “The Woman Who Loved Horses” which stars a gun-slinging Fivel Stewart in what appears to be American Southwest of the late 19th century, have less of a clear relationship with the short story collection. When talking with Jimmy Fallon, Alison Brie described her episode as being “a feminist take on the classic male detective genre, seen through the eyes of the woman who was murdered.”

The trailer is set to British rock band YONAKA’s “Seize the Power”, from their 2021 mixtape of the same name. YONAKA Singer Theresa Jarvis described the mixtape as “A collection of songs to empower you. We all possess the power within but through life we are always put down by others, told to be quiet and not express ourselves.” This empowerment anthem is a natural fit for Roar.

Where Can You Watch Roar?

All episodes of Roar will be streaming on Apple+ on April 15th. There will be eight thirty-minute episodes, a perfect length for these odd and surreal folktales of modern women.

An overall theme of the anthology series is resilience, with Roar’s official description stating that how the various heroines “Emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women." We’re looking forward to seeing these journeys brought to the screen by a talented cast and crew on April 15th.

