W.C. Fields once said, “never work with children or animals.” Though he perished decades before it began filming, Fields could’ve easily been talking about the indie film Roar. A motion picture that’s become a thing of legend for B-movie connoisseurs, the creative team behind Roar set out with the intent of making a movie that could help spur more movement towards protecting big cats. What ended up happening was an independent motion picture that employed countless wild animals, including lions and tigers, and ended up causing serious injuries to multiple people involved in its production. Not even Fields could’ve imagined just how dangerous working with animals could be.

Long before any of the maiming or fractures, though, there was hope. Noel Marshall (who would end up being Roar's star and director) and Tippi Hedren (a Golden Globe-winning actor who served as a producer on Roar and another one of its leading performers) were a married couple. By the end of the 1960s, the duo had not just become invested in protecting animals from poachers, they also got an unexpected source of inspiration for a movie. Stumbling onto a house at the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, South Africa that had been taken over by a bunch of lions, the two were struck by the unusual image. In their heads, a concept began to swirl. Maybe a movie focused on these cats in a big house could be a way to stir up interest in protecting the beasts.

Returning to America, the duo began to plot out the movie that would eventually become Roar. Having gotten the participation of the other members of their family (including their daughter, Melanie Griffith) to serve as either actors or crew members, the project began to move forward. Amusingly, per a Theodore Taylor book entitled The Cats of Shambala co-authored by Hedren, it was initially given the working title of Lions, Lions, and More Lions. As part of the preparation for the movie, the family began to keep lion cubs as pets in their home in Sherman Oaks, California. Once the cops showed up to tell them that keeping such beasts as pets was illegal, they simply moved shop to an expansive ranch in Acton, California, where the production would eventually be filmed.

The scope of the movie began to grow beyond just lions, with tigers, elephants, and even multiple panthers, among many other critters, soon living on the family's property to serve as performers in Roar. Thousands of dollars were spent just to keep the animals fed and safe before filming even finally began in 1976, with Jan de Bont (future director of movies like Speed and Twister) on the set as the cinematographer. It had taken so long to get here, but there was still hope in the heart of Marshall and Hedren (not to mention an unspeakable amount of financial obligations) pushing them forward on this risky independent feature.

But the problems only got worse once the cameras started rolling. Hedren explained to IndieWire in 2016 that plans for a nine-month-long shoot would eventually morph into an arduous five-year-long experience. The lengthy shoot came down to one variable and one variable only: this was a movie that starred a handful of humans and well over a hundred wild animals. Robert Eggers has talked openly about how difficult it was to get one black goat to behave on the set of The VVitch. Now try to imagine getting a pack of real wild lions to behave properly, let alone react to their human co-stars per the instructions of the script.

It also wasn’t like Roar had a handful of mild incidents involving humans and wild animals colliding. The deluge of injuries of cast and crew members at the hands of the various wild animals in the making of Roar has now become infamous. Numbers vary wildly on how many people were harmed during the making of Roar, but they range from 70 to 100. Marshall, for his part, experienced everything from blood poisoning to gangrene to various scratches and bites from curious lions while working on Roar. Hedren had near-deadly separate encounters with a lion and an elephant, while Griffith's face was so damaged by a lioness that she underwent facial reconstruction surgery.

And that's just the lead actors! Crew members like de Bont also suffered extensive injuries from sudden attacks by wild animals - according to Entertainment, de Bont needed 120 stitches after almost getting scalped by a lioness. Even just one of these incidents would've caused a normal Hollywood production to shut down, possibly forever. But being made off the grid with Marshall and Hedren's money, Roar continued, even as crew members constantly left the film due to its dangerous and possibly deadly nature. There was no stopping the madness of a film designed to advocate for the lives of wild animals that were now putting the lives of human beings in danger.

The chaos of Roar even included a moment where wildfires and a flood near the film's set ended up causing a bunch of lions and tigers to escape. Considering these big cats were housed just north of Los Angeles, it’s easy to imagine a situation involving these rampaging beasts and a big city going south fast. Police officers eventually subdued the animals, but, tragically, had to shoot a trio of escaped wild animals. Needless to say, this is an especially melancholy part of Roar's history. While much of it is morbidly fascinating, one can't help but think "those animals didn't need to die" when hearing about all this chaos. If only the crew of Roar hadn't been taken from their natural homes, they could've lived peaceful lives rather than being placed in environments never meant to support them that would lead to their demise.

The history of movies is packed to the gills with examples of motion pictures that had challenging productions but ended up being hits in one way or another. Unfortunately, Roar not only wasn’t a hit theatrically, it had no big-screen presence in North America. Though it did score theatrical releases in countries like Italy or the United Kingdom, North American distributors never showed interest in releasing Roar. The speculation behind why has run rampant, though one notable reason may be that the film was made with non-union talent, which scared away potential U.S. distributors. Whatever the reason, even after all the blood, sweat, and tears poured into Roar during a production that ran for over a decade, it never got to play on the big screen in its country of origin.

However, some sense of happiness did come to the story of Roar when it finally got U.S. distribution in 2015 through Drafthouse Films. Though it didn't become a box office sensation in its limited theatrical run through this distributor, it still got to play in North American movie theaters for the first time while renewed interest was placed on the feature and its cursed production. It had taken decades to get to this point, but people were finally talking about Roar and seeing it on the big screen. The mere existence of this feature hadn’t stopped all big cat poachers in their tracks, but after all this chaos, just existing in the theatrical space was enough.

Looking back, Roar’s production is a cautionary tale in countless ways, but especially in its use of wild animals as on-set performers. During the 2010s, a shift began to occur where movies and even TV shows began to eschew using real wild animals on film sets. While domesticated pets and farm animals were still A-OK, the days of using real lions or bears on a movie set were coming to an end. This was primarily due to advances in digital technology that made CG animals as convincing-looking as real ones. The likes of Life of Pi and The Jungle Book showed that you could make beasts in a computer that seemed to have been lifted directly from the jungle.

Going this route ensures that wild animals don’t have to spend their time in cages or on sets where they don’t belong. Another advantage to CG animals? They can be 100% controlled. No digital lion will ever maim an actor. If there’s anything to be gained by looking back on Roar, it’s that it makes one grateful that modern movies now embrace fully digital wild animals. Even in 2022 alone, the likes of RRR, Beast, and Prey prominently feature tigers, lions, and bears, respectively, that would’ve been realized through actual animals as late as 15 years ago. Thankfully, modern VFX breakthroughs have allowed digital stand-ins to be used instead and avoid all the chaos that comes with real on-set animals that plagued the production of Roar.

Equally apparent in looking back on Roar is how the movie is a bit of a misguided folly. Marshall and Hedren are passionate wildlife conservationists, the farthest thing from their mind would be to hurt animals. Unfortunately, all the chaos of Roar indicates that they seemed to think the ends justified the means when it came to this cinematic passion project. There’s no doubt that they wanted to take care of the lions and other wild animals in their home. But no matter how you slice it, lions and tigers aren’t meant to live in domesticated households, even if they’re being used for movies promoting the protection of big cats. Good intentions applied to a misguided venture made Roar a bizarre entity, a movie crusading for the humanity of big cats that constantly undermined the safety of these animals in the process.

There has never been a movie like Roar and, with the Lord willing and if the creek don’t rise, there will never be one like it again. To even comprehend the idea of a family living with well over a hundred lions and other wild animals for even a day, let alone years and shooting a feature-length movie simultaneously, staggers the mind. Hope for saving big cats may have spurred the existence of Roar, but it was utter madness that came to define this idiosyncratic production. W.C. Fields was right about never working with animals, more than he’d ever know.