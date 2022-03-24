The series uses bizarre stories to discuss issues such as gaslighting and objectification.

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Roar, their upcoming feminist fables anthology that uses dark humor to discuss the daily struggles of women. Ranging from fantasy to horror, the anthology uses the absurdity of each story to reflect on the obstacles women face when trying to find their place in the world.

The trailer teases some of the surreal stories featured in the first season of Roar. For example, one of the stories of the anthology series follows a woman who eats photographs. Another is about a woman who’s literally kept on a shelf by her companion, just like a trophy. A third episode will make a woman disappear, as people become incapable of hearing the words that come out of her mouth. There’s also a story about an Indian woman returning her husband to the store, a ghost solving her own murder, a woman who dresses like a man to get her revenge, a woman who finds mysterious bite marks over her skin every day, and, finally, a woman who falls in love with a duck.

While some of the stories make explicit references to some of the problems women worldwide face, such as gaslighting and objectification, others are more intriguing in their goals. However, the trailer underlines how each anthology episode will be unique and offer a fresh experience to the audience.

Roar’s star-studded cast includes Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman; Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; six-time Emmy Award-nominee Issa Rae; Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever; SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; three-time Emmy Award-nominee Betty Gilpin; Meera Syal; Fivel Stewart; and Kara Hayward. Each installment of the anthology series will also feature notable stars such as Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, and Justin Kirk.

Roar is based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, who executive produces through Greenlight Go. The series was created, co-showrun, and executive produced by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive. Besides starring as a woman who eats photographs, Kidman also executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss also executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Finally, Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. Roar is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

All eight episodes of Roar premiere on Friday, April 15, exclusively on Apple TV+. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Roar:

Roar is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In Roar, women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.

