Apple TV+ has done it again! The streaming platform has just released first look images and a premiere date for yet another star-studded anthology series. Roar is described as a darkly comedic, female-driven series, and the stunning cast includes Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Emmy Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae (Insecure), Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin (GLOW), and Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward. Kidman is also listed as an executive producer for the series.

The series is based on a book of short stories by the same name by Cecelia Ahern, and it looks to run the gamut of life experiences that encompass what it means to be a woman in the twenty century. As an anthology series, Roar has the opportunity to tell several stories in a short space of time, each focusing on the perspective of a different woman in today's world. The first look images feature Kidman, Gilpin, Wever, and Erivo all in wildly difference circumstances. Roar creators and showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive have blended "magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds" all into a captivating and intimate look at the lives of these women.

Roar is the first series to come from Apple TV+'s deal with Mensch and Flahive, who brought us GLOW on Netflix. As fans of GLOW, who was disappointed to see it fall victim to cancellation during the pandemic, we're looking forward to seeing what these two have created with Roar. Apple TV+ has had a handful of breakout series that have garnered critical acclaim and massive attention, including Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. While the platform was the first to launch globally, it still falls behind Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, in terms of subscribers, yet Apple's incredibly large budget has allowed them build a catalog of content with tons of big actors. Roar is no exception to this rule, and we're personally hopeful that it will be another breakout hit. Especially with this team behind it!

Mensch and Flahive are also listed as executive producers for the series along with Kidman and Per Saari at Blossom Films. Other executive producers include Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss at Made Up Stories, along with Ahern at Greenlight Go and Theresa Park at Per Capita Productions.

Roar will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 15. Check out the rest of the images below:

