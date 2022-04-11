Based on a collection of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Apple TV+'s Roar is an anthology series filled with charming and unique tales of womanhood. Ahern's novel is a strong feminist collection of wildly varied and imaginative stories about what it's like to experience the pressures and struggles — as well as the crushing expectations — of being a woman. Creators and showrunners for the series Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive have adapted Ahern's work into a whimsical, emotional, and relatable collection of episodes with a star-studded cast and crew.

In her novel, Ahern uses the lens of the fantastical to shine a spotlight on specific aspects of womanhood. From working mothers to women trying to make it on their own, each story uses elements of magic, imagination, and metaphor to examine issues like gaslighting, racism, and misogyny. Mensch and Flahive (GLOW) are no strangers to weaving compelling female-centric narratives, and they bring to life these eight stories with varying levels of success. With a distinct reminiscence to Black Mirror, Roar delicately toes the line between too much and not enough.

Each episode is led by a different, incredibly talented woman both in front of and behind the camera, and tackles a distinct issue associated with womanhood. Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, and Merritt Wever deliver stand-out performances for Roar from their individual episodes. Rae stars in "The Woman Who Disappeared," and does an expert job of leading one of the series' most engaging episodes. "The Woman Who Disappeared" originally told the story about the visibility of older women — however, for the series it was wisely adapted to center on the experience of a Black woman (Rae) in Hollywood. (And it's one of the best episodes Roar has to offer, to boot.)

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Insecure': Why Issa's Journey Is One of Television's Most Dynamic Character Arcs

Erivo leads one of the most empathetic episodes — directed by Rashida Jones — in "The Woman Who Found Bite Marks on Her Skin," as she portrays a plight any mother trying to balance a career and a family will understand. Although Wever's episode calls on the audience to suspend their disbelief a bit more than the others, her layered performance in "The Woman Who Was Fed by a Duck" perfectly captures the experience of surviving an abusive relationship.

Behind the camera, Kim Gehrig directs a visually stunning episode starring Nicole Kidman, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. "The Woman Who Ate Photographs" examines the comfort of nostalgia during a woman's transition from mother to caregiver. So Yong Kim helms "The Woman Who Was Kept on a Shelf," starring Betty Gilpin, and uses forced perspective and a euphoric dance number to explore the emotional highs and lows of someone trapped by the limitations placed on them by those they're closest to.

Brie and Meera Syal are perhaps given the most room to be funny in their episodes. Syal stars in "The Woman Who Returned Her Husband," bringing an abundance of humor as her character questions her marriage of 37 years. Brie leads "The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder" opposite Christopher Lowell (GLOW) and Hugh Dancy (Hannibal). Though her episode deals with heavy subject matter, the actress finds a perfect balance between relatable exasperation, emotional distress, and sincerity — and an endearing connection with a character played by Ego Nwodim.

Image via Apple TV+

Though this set of episodes certainly covers a range of feminine experiences, there is also a very noticeable gap: Roar fails to acknowledge the existence of queer women entirely. To heterosexual audiences, this may not be as glaringly obvious as it was to me as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but it definitely stands out when you line the stories up side by side. The last of the eight episodes, "The Woman Who Loved Horses," comes close by having Fivel Stewart dressed as a man for a portion of the episode, with her character uninterested in dating men for the entire 30-minute story.

While I haven't read Ahern's collection, I can't help but feel as if neglecting to include stories about LGBTQ+ women is a massive oversight for the series. Whether Ahern's novel included these identities or not, Roar didn't shy away from making changes to the source material — so why are there no stories about queer women? Despite this oversight, the stories that are covered in Roar's 8-episode run are poignant and necessary. Some metaphors may play heavy-handed to someone who has experienced being treated as a trophy wife or faced outright misogyny, but someone who hasn't may have a better grasp on them after watching Roar. Certain episodes handle their topics somewhat more deftly than others, but overall the limited series is fairly engaging and insightful.

Roar benefits from a range of talented women behind the camera, with episodes directed by Flahive, Jones, Kim, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Kim Gehrig, Anya Adams, and Quyen Tran. The series also features a delightful supporting cast, with appearances by Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, and Justin Kirk. Ultimately, the series is an interesting look at several uniquely feminine perspectives — and despite a few weak spots, it's worth watching for the sake of better understanding what it's like to be a woman.

Rating: B

All eight episodes of Roar will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on April 15.

'Senior Year' Trailer Reveals Rebel Wilson Going Back to High School

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Samantha Coley (78 Articles Published) Samantha is a News Editor for Collider and a known sci-fi and horror junkie. In her free time, she can be found hanging out with her wife, tweeting about romance, and making playlists. More From Samantha Coley