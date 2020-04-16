Rob Corddry Talks ‘Bad Therapy’, the ‘Ballers’ Series Finale, and ‘The Daily Show’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–

Rob Corddry is one of those people that you’ve seen in a million things and always makes you laugh. Whether it’s playing opposite Dwayne Johnson on HBO’s hit series Ballers, or his roles in Hot Tub Time Machine, W., Curb Your Enthusiasm, Warm Bodies, Pain & Gain, Children’s Hospital, The Unicorn, and roughly a hundred other things, he’s always a great addition to any cast.

With Corddry’s new film, Bad Therapy, available on VOD starting April 17th, we recently talked on Skype about his entire career. During the wide-ranging conversation, he talked about making Bad Therapy in Los Angeles and what that added to the film, Netflix’s Medical Police and how they predicted the pandemic, how his first movie was Todd Phillips’ Old School and what he learned on set, working with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, if there’s any chance of getting him back on television, being part of the upcoming series Tog Gear America, his time on Ballers including watching Dwayne Johnson’s career explode during the making of the series, his thoughts on the series finale, Dunkin Donuts (since we’re both from Boston), and so much more I could never list it here.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the Bad Therapy trailer and synopsis.

Finally, our new live interview series Collider Connected has been humming along the last few weeks! Thus far, the line-up of guests has included a number of industry veterans like Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (watch that here), two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (watch that here), and most recently Emmy winner Joe Pantoliano (watch that here).

Rob Corddry:

What have the last few weeks been like for him?

How often does he go to the Los Angeles Dunkin Donuts?

What TV show would he like to guest star on?

What movie has he seen the most?

What was the last thing he binged watched?

What was the last thing he was obsessed with?

Will he ever be allowed into a psychologist office after they see Bad Therapy?

What is the film about and how did he get involved?

What filming in Los Angeles means.

As one of the creators of Medical Police on Netflix it’s pretty clear he knows the future since he predicted the virus. What does he think the next year holds for us?

Could the doctors on Medical Police do a better job than Trump?

What is Medical Police about?

How does he do casting on his series?

One of his first projects was Old School. What was it like on set?

What do we have to do to get Jon Stewart back on TV this October?

How his last joke on The Daily Show was a poop joke.

You’ve got to do some cool stuff over the years like co-host WWE Raw, play a sex offender on Curb Your Enthusiasm, star opposite Dwayne Johnson on Ballers, and be in a film called Hot Tub Time Machine. Has he played the lottery and if not why not?

When does Tog Gear America come out and where were they in production?

How he’s been on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver a few times.

The benefit of having a week to produce one show.

When he signed on for Ballers did he think it would go for a long time?

How Dwayne Johnson’s career took off as Ballers started airing.

Did he get better seats at sporting events from being on Ballers?

What did he think about the Ballers series finale?

How Ballers took on the NCAA.

What has he been writing recently?

Here’s the Bad Therapy synopsis and trailer:

Married couple Bob and Susan Howard (Rob Corddry & Alicia Silverstone) decide to see a marriage counselor named Judy Small (Michaela Watkins), who recently relocated close to their home in Los Angeles. When Bob and Susan first meet Judy, she appears competent, intelligent, and trustworthy, with a track record of other couples that she’s treated successfully without incident. But Bob and Susan’s particular emotional dynamic is a trigger for Judy’s dark and conflicted impulses. Suggesting that she see them separately, Judy subtly puts them at odds with one another and brings their marriage to the breaking point in a comically escalating series of manipulations.

–

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–