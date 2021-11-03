Delaney will also soon be seen in 'Home Sweet Home Alone' and 'Mission: Impossible 7.'

Matthew Vaughn is on a journey to get the biggest stars in Hollywood (and even in pop music – we’re looking at you, Dua Lipa) to work with him on his brand-new spy thriller, Argylle. The film, initially announced in July, will be directed and produced by Vaughn under his Marv Studios. The Hollywood Reporter has now announced that Rob Delaney will be the next star to join the already overflowing cast for this Apple TV+ film.

Delaney, who has starred in TV and film hits such as Catastrophe, Deadpool 2, and Sweet Home Alabama, will have a role in Disney+’s upcoming holiday movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, which is to be a reimagining of the 1990 classic, Home Alone. Delaney will also be appearing in another spy film in Mission: Impossible 7. Delaney’s character in Argylle is yet to be announced, but has been reported to be somewhat of a smaller role.

The film will center around a character known as “the world’s greatest spy” as he sets out across the globe on adventure after adventure.

Vaughn has set out to make the films, based on the spy novel by the same name written by Ellie Conway, at the very least a three-film franchise. The story will be adapted by Wonder Woman and Ice Age: Continental Drift’s Jason Fuchs.

Starring alongside Delaney (that we know of so far) will be Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), John Cena (The Suicide Squad), Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Ariana Debose (the upcoming West Side Story), and as we mentioned above, popstar Dua Lipa.

We are eagerly awaiting more information and perhaps even more superstars to join this already loaded cast. No release date has been announced for Argylle.

