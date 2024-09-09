Another Kardashian is set to take the world of fashion by storm. Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream Kardashian has debuted as a runway model at the age of 7. The young reality star's daughter walked for Zeus & Lexi Kids during the New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2024. Dressed in an all-denim outfit, Dream Kardashian attended the event with her mom, Blac Chyna, who was cheering her on from the front row.

Dream Kardashian also made her Instagram debut before her first catwalk and expressed her excitement. However, this is not the first time Robert Kardashian’s daughter has stepped into the limelight. Aside from being featured on a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu’s The Kardashians, Dream Kardashian has also appeared in a commercial for Amazon Glow with her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Of course, Dream Kardashian is not the first member of the family to pursue fashion as a career. Her cousin and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West made her runway debut back in 2018 when she was 5. Not to mention her aunts Kendall Jenner, who took up modeling as a career at the age of 15 during New York Fashion Week 2011, and Kylie Jenner, who walked for Avril Lavigne’s Abbey Dawn fashion show the same year.

Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna Are Under Fire for Letting Their Daughter Walk the Runway

Before her big debut on the runway, Dream Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram account that her parents set up back in 2016 right after her birth. The video features the young Kardashian welcoming her followers to her page. Her father Robert Kardashian, who runs the page alongside Blac Chyna was quick to comment on the post, saying: "I love you.”

However, a lot of fans expressed their distaste in the comments. They called Chyna out for a 2023 interview she did with Entertainment Tonight, where she claimed she wouldn’t let her daughter work in the entertainment industry until she was 18. "I like for them to be sheltered and have their imagination. That's really important for me. The kids grow up so fast. Childhood is so short,” explained Chyna while referring to her two children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo.

Additionally, in June 2024, Dream Kardashian debuted her song “Besties Do It Better” on her mother’s Instagram account. Blac Chyna revealed that she produced the song for her daughter and gushed over how talented the young Kardashian is. However, in a recent interview, Chyna clarified that this wasn’t supposed to be a professional move. “It is no song. You can't stream it, you can't do none of that. It's not a song that is released,” added the mother of two. Considering all these statements, the fans were a little surprised at the shocking turn of events.

