The Big Picture Rob Kardashian faced intense scrutiny and comparison to his sisters, leading to his departure from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Rob's romantic relationships, including with Adrienne Bailon and Rita Ora, ignited controversy and marked a downward spiral for him.

His tumultuous relationship with Blac Chyna resulted in a legal battle, financial troubles, and a withdrawal from the spotlight.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuted in 2007, introducing the world to one of the most renowned reality TV families ever seen on screen. Airing on the E! network, the show featured Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner), Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Among this group of women, Rob stood as the only son, initially embracing the fame that accompanied the show with a lighthearted and fun-loving demeanor. During the show's early stages, Rob even embarked on a romantic relationship with singer Adrienne Bailon, which was showcased on the series as they lived together. However, as the seasons progressed, Rob faced intense scrutiny for his unsuccessful sock business and weight gain, both of which became focal points during his time on the show.

Rob embarked on the journey of Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside his family, but little did he know that fame and popularity would come at a cost. As his sisters soared to great heights, Rob was caught in the cross-hairs of comparison, constantly feeling the need to compete with their success. This relentless scrutiny ultimately led to his departure from the show. Robs' romance with Adrienne ended in 2009, and in 2012, his brief fling with renowned singer Rita Ora ignited a storm of online controversy. According to the Daily Mail, Rob posted a series of now-deleted tweets accusing Rita of infidelity, "She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together!" he alleged. This tumultuous relationship marked the beginning of what seemed to be a downward spiral for Rob.

Rob Kardashian's Presence on Reality TV Has Been Complication

In 2015, news broke that Rob had been hospitalized due to type 2 diabetes. During this time, the reality star's weight gain became a subject of public scrutiny. Unfortunately, Rob was constantly compared to his sisters, who had become prominent figures in the fashion and beauty industry. It was as if society had imposed an unspoken beauty standard that all Kardashians must adhere to, and Rob bore the brunt of this pressure. Even his sister Khloé could empathize, having faced her share of public scrutiny regarding her looks compared to Kim and Kourtney. The relentless body shaming Rob endured only added to his diminishing presence on the show.

Although Keeping Up With the Kardashians ran for an impressive 20 seasons, Rob's presence on the show ended after season 13. His departure from the series also marked his withdrawal from public events, red carpets, and any situation that would thrust him into the spotlight. Before bidding farewell to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in June 2016, Rob embarked on a spin-off show alongside his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, titled Rob & Chyna. Rob began dating model Blac Chyna five months prior, and soon after, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram. The couple's engagement led to a tumultuous relationship that resulted in the birth of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. Unfortunately, their engagement ended in 2017, leading to a highly contentious legal battle involving the Kardashians and Blac Chyna.

The Only Kardashian Brother's Legal Troubles Contributed to His Reality TV Exile

Blac Chyna's complicated relationship with Rob also caused a strained relationship with his sisters Kim and Kylie. Before Blac Chyna and Rob got together, she was dating rapper Tyga, while forming a friendship with Kim. However, Tyga soon ended his relationship with Blac Chyna and began dating Rob's baby sister, Kylie. Given this messy history, it was pretty controversial when Rob and Chyna got engaged after just three months of dating. Their relationship played out on their reality show, Rob & Chyna, where they faced numerous challenges. Unfortunately, their breakup was announced shortly after the birth of their daughter, Dream.

Things took a turn for the worse when Rob publicly criticized Chyna online, similar to what he had done with Rita Ora. He accused Chyna of cheating on him, while she alleged that he had been physically abusive. This led to Rob posting explicit photos of Chyna online, sparking a legal battle between her and the Kardashian family. In Touch reported Rob and Chyna reached a joint custody agreement for their daughter, but Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians and Jenners accusing them of using their powers at the network to have her and Rob's reality show canceled. However, the court ruled in favor of the Kardashian-Jenner family, dismissing Chyna's claims and denying her any financial compensation. However, Rob was not in the clear yet as he faced financial troubles and had to sell his business to his mother, Kris Jenner, as he couldn't afford to pay child support due to his mounting debt.

Throughout the years, Rob has faced public scrutiny, body-shaming, and legal issues, leading him to step back from social media and the spotlight. It's clear that he has endured a great deal of hardship, and these accumulated problems have taken a toll on his public presence.

