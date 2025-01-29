The Kar-Jenners need no introduction. Let’s face it, no other reality family has been able to stay in the news for as long as they have. Since the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, momager Kris Jenner has made sure that each one of her family members has had their time to shine. But for some reason, the only male member of the Kardashian clan, Robert “Rob” Kardashian, has always been somewhat of a mystery. Now, Rob Kardashian was a regular in the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In fact, his hilarious banter with his sister, Khloe Kardashian, was one of my favorite parts of the show. However, he decided to step away from the spotlight after KUWTK Season 13 back in 2017.

Since then, fans have been curious to know what this lesser-known member of the Kardashian family has been up to. From his extreme weight gain to a very public legal battle with Blac Chyna over their daughter, Dream Kardashian, Robert Kardashian might have stepped away from reality TV, but the drama hasn’t stopped following him. After years of trying to stay under the radar, compared to his sister’s extremely public lives, Rob Kardashian’s comeback might be exactly what Hulu’s The Kardashians needs to shake things up.

9 The Fans are Curious to Know What He Has Been Up To

Rob Has Been Through His Fair Share of Struggles Over the Years

Now, don’t get me wrong. I love watching the Kar-Jenner sisters juggling their million-dollar businesses, high-profile relationships, and personal lives. But you have to agree that all of that has gotten a little repetitive over the years. As someone who has experienced fame and chose to step away from it, Rob Kardashian’s potential return to The Kardashians could give the show a brand-new perspective to explore.

Some argue that Hulu’s reboot feels a bit too polished and perfect, which is why Rob Kardashian’s comeback could bring in the element of authenticity that the fans desperately want. Unlike his sisters, his experience with fame and attention wasn’t the most positive, and that kind of honesty is what The Kardashians can really use right about now. Not to mention that his return could bring in an element of nostalgia for people who have followed The Kardashians since the early days. Rob Kardashian’s sudden disappearance came out of nowhere. So, his return would definitely be the shock factor that grabs people’s attention.

8 The Evolution of His Relationship with His Sisters

Are the Siblings Even Close Anymore?

Not only do we have a lot of catching up to do with Rob Kardashian’s own life, but it will also be interesting to see how his dynamic with his sisters has evolved over the years. There’s no denying that all the Kar-Jenner siblings have butted heads with each other at some point. But what makes their dynamic so heartwarming is that they never fail to show up for one another. Now, while the Kar-Jenner sisters have demonstrated their strong bonds with each other pretty often, we have no idea where their brother stands. During the early seasons of KUWTK, Rob Kardashian was close to all his sisters, especially Khloé Kardashian. But because he decided to quit the show, fans are curious to know whether his dynamic with his sisters has evolved or changed in any way.

Rob Kardashian’s return to reality TV could finally give the fans answers about his relationship with his sisters, especially after his public falling out with Kylie Jenner back in 2016. His comeback could also shed light on what life has been like for him, while his sisters went on to become global icons. This could give the show an opportunity to peel back the layers and dive deep into why Robert Kardashian felt the need to give up the life that his family clearly thrives on. If you ask me, at the end of the day, The Kardashian brand is all about family, and with one member missing, it just doesn’t feel right.

7 His Fatherhood Journey

The Other Side of the Story

Like the rest of his siblings — minus Kendall Jenner — Robert Kardashian has also embraced parenthood. His and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, was born in 2016. Despite Kardashian’s very public feud with the rest of his family over dating Chyna, Dream Kardashian’s birth marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life. Loyal fans of The Kardashians would love to see how it all played out from Rob Kardashian’s perspective. We practically know nothing about his dynamic with his daughter. And considering that Rob Kardashian was extremely close to his own father, seeing him with his daughter will be a full-circle moment for many fans of the show. With Dream Kardashian’s recent New York Fashion Week debut, I also want to know how Rob Kardashian is helping his daughter navigate her life in the spotlight after having struggled with his own fame.

Despite Rob Kardashian’s alleged previous struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, he turned his life around for his daughter. The former reality TV star chose to stay away from the spotlight and dedicate his time to raising Dream Kardashian. This also gave him a chance to mend things with his family, with his sisters and mom supporting him in his fatherhood journey. Dream Kardashian is often spotted at Kardashian family gatherings, surrounded by her cousins and aunts. Khloe Kardashian, in particular, has played a huge role in her brother’s fatherhood journey and often steps in to co-parent her niece. Now, Rob Kardashian’s experience of being a single father is completely untapped territory. Seeing his side of the story, especially after years of being in the background, would make for a fresh new storyline.

6 Unpacking His Legal Battle With Blac Chyna

The Truth About Their Relationship

Kardashian and Blac Chyna started dating in 2016. Now, their relationship was pretty controversial, considering Kylie Jenner was dating Blac Chyna’s ex and baby daddy Tyga at the time. Obviously, things got a lot more complicated when Chyna and Rob Kardashian got pregnant.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split in early 2017, just a few months after the birth of their daughter. Their breakup was as messy as it gets. After they called it quits, Kardashian took to social media to post explicit photos of Chyna and alleged that she cheated on him. This led to the model filing a restraining order against her baby daddy while also suing him for defamation and revenge porn. Not just that, Chyna also sued the entire Kardashian family for $100 million and alleged that they conspired to cancel her and Rob Kardashian’s reality show. The case dragged on for years before going to trial in 2022 where the court ruled in favor of the Kardashians.

Now, years down the line, maybe Rob Kardashian can finally share what his relationship with Chyna was really like. I’d love to know what he thought about the history between Chyna and his sister’s then-boyfriend Tyga, and whether that led to any tension between the former couple. Not to mention, hearing where Robert Kardashian was while all of this unfolded, and whether he felt torn between his family and his relationship. While all of this has been discussed to death by fans of the show, hearing it from Robert Kardashian would finally shed light on the truth.

5 Where Does He Stand With His Baby Mama?

Coparenting After All the Chaos

In the midst of the lawsuits and public feuds, Kardashian and Chyna also battled over custody of their daughter. The former couple finally reached an agreement in 2020 and agreed to split Dream Kardashian’s custody equally. While this legal battle was mentioned now and then during Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we never got to see Rob Kardashian’s personal perspective on everything. Safe to say, there are still a lot of gaps left to be filled. For example, how does Kardashian and Chyna’s co-parenting dynamic work, how did he protect his daughter from all the legal drama, and the role his family played amidst all this? Exploring all of this on The Kardashians would allow us to see a vulnerable side of Rob Kardashian that has largely remained hidden.

Since 2020, Chyna has been vocal about changing her lifestyle and being there for her daughter. Now, considering Rob Kardashian’s other siblings have also shared co-parenting relationships with their ex, this could be a great chance for him to share his own experience with the world. Hearing his perspective on how he and Chyna have managed to co-parent their daughter despite their past challenges would add another layer of honesty to the show. And honestly, it could also provide a chance for him to discuss his relationship with his family and how their experiences might have shaped his approach to co-parenting.

4 Rob’s Signature Deadpan Humor From the Early Seasons of KUWTK

He Was the Most Relatable Member of the Clan

The Kar-Jenners are nothing if not dramatic. But Rob Kardashian was always the black sheep of the family, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. KUWTK made for an entertaining watch because of the moments of humor that balanced out all the chaos. His nonchalant attitude brought a refreshing sense of self-awareness to the show. And I feel like that’s missing from The Kardashians, which takes itself way too seriously at times. During the early seasons of KUWTK, Rob Kardashian was known to be the most relatable member of the famous reality family.

Despite his sisters’ overnight rise to fame, Rob Kardashian remained grounded. He would never shy away from poking fun at his family’s dramatic tendencies and reminding them not to take themselves so seriously. And that’s exactly what’s been missing from The Kardashians in recent years. Not to mention that his signature sarcasm and a knack for spontaneity could revive what made the original show so iconic. For example, during KUWTK Season 2, he stole his sister Kim Kardashian’s brand-new Bentley. In moments like these, Rob Kardashian made the Kardashians look like a regular family, despite all the craziness that surrounds them. And that’s why the original show was such a success.

3 His Business Venture

Arthur George is Still Up and Running

Rob Kardashian founded his sock company, Arthur George, back in 2012 when he was still starring on KUWTK. It’s obvious that, unlike his sisters’ million-dollar empires like Kylie Cosmetics or SKIMS, Rob Kardashian’s business hasn’t exactly taken off. However, you have to commend the Kardashian brother for his creativity. The name of his business is a combination of his middle name, Arthur, and his father’s middle name, George, to pay homage to his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. With Arthur George, Kardashian wanted his fashion venture to reflect his personality and signature deadpan humor. The brand initially gained attention for its vibrant designs and funny slogans such as “DILF” or “Let’s Get Baked.”

Sadly, though, unlike Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian’s businesses, Rob Kardashian’s company wasn’t really central to the show. And The Kardashians could change that. Considering that Arthur George is still running, despite the many financial troubles it has been through, Rob Kardashian’s entrepreneurial journey could be an interesting storyline to explore. In the past, the reality star complained that his mother didn’t give his business the same level of attention and support as she did for his sisters. So, it could be interesting to see how Rob Kardashian navigated everything on his own, and whether momager Kris Jenner eventually stepped in to save the day.

2 His Weight Loss and Health Journey

The Dark Side of Fame

Over the years, many Kar-Jenner siblings have opened up about their body image issues, and how hard it is to have every move they make publicly scrutinized. But it’s evident that his family’s sudden fame took a greater toll on Rob Kardashian. While he tried to cover up his insecurities in the name of self-deprecating humor, his sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian have publicly acknowledged their brother’s struggle. In fact, the early seasons of KUWTK even shed light on how hard it was for Rob Kardashian to lose his father, which is what led to him developing self-destructive habits. In 2015, Rob’s health struggles reached a critical point when he was hospitalized and diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. This served as an awake-up call for Rob Kardashian, who then decided to turn his life around.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion in 2021, Khloé Kardashian revealed that her brother was feeling excellent about himself and was working hard to address the underlying issues that had led him to that point. Rob Kardashian’s health journey would showcase a side of the Kardashian family that breaks away from their curated narrative. In the past, Kardashian has been honest about his fluctuating weight and the emotional toll of navigating a life surrounded by cameras. But the fans are curious to know how he managed to get back on track mentally and physically once he chose to stay out of the spotlight.

1 Reviving Rob and Scott Disick’s Fun Dynamic On-Screen

Disick Was the Brother Kardashian Never Had

One of my favorite parts of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was the unhinged dynamic between Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian. After his split with Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, Disick is technically not part of the Kar-Jenner clan anymore. However, most members of the family are still pretty close to him. And while The Kardashians has featured Disick spending time with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, I really want to know where he stands with Rob Kardashian. The unfiltered banter and mischievous scheming this brotherly duo shared made for some of the most memorable moments of the original series.

In one of the show’s episodes, Kardashian and Disick disguised themselves as robbers to prank Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian to teach them a lesson about security. The duo donned black hoodies and ski masks, and carried fake guns to scare the sisters. And while they manage to terrify the heck out of them for two seconds, their jig is up in a few minutes. Kardashian and Disick’s bond was one of the most entertaining and heartwarming parts of the show, and I think it’s time for a reunion.

The Kardashians Season 6 will premiere on Hulu on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous season on the same platform.

